Government to Disburse Second NYOTA Grant Tranche to 122,000 Youths on Friday

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 9 – The Government will disburse the second tranche of the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) business start-up capital this Friday during a nationwide launch to be held at 18 venues across the country, bringing together beneficiaries from all 47 counties.

Speaking after a planning meeting on the NYOTA Project at his Karen residence, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki announced the launch of the KSh3 billion grant that will benefit 122,000 young people.

The disbursement exercise will be overseen by President William Ruto in Nairobi, while Cabinet Secretaries will represent him at the 17 other venues across Kenya through a live link to the main event in Nairobi.

Kindiki noted that each beneficiary will receive KSh25,000. Combined with the KSh25,000 disbursed earlier this year, each beneficiary will have received a total of KSh50,000 in business support grants.

The programme targets 122,000 youths aged between 18 and 29 years, with at least 70 beneficiaries selected from each ward across the country.

In addition, a new cohort of 33,000 beneficiaries, evenly distributed across the country, will each receive a KSh50,000 business support grant.

The beneficiaries have already completed a business development skills programme in preparation for receiving the funds.

The high-level meeting at Karen was attended by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Cabinet Secretaries, and Principal Secretaries, who met to finalise the programme, the modalities for conducting the simultaneous events, and the communication of the President’s message to the youth during the launch.

Following the disbursement, beneficiaries will be encouraged to access other Government-financed programmes, including the Hustler Fund, the Uwezo Fund, and the Youth Enterprise Development Fund, to secure additional capital and further expand their businesses.