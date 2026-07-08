AU Chief Pushes for African-Led Financing To Keep Somalia Peace Mission On Track

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 — African Union Commission (AUC)Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf has called for stronger political and financial backing for the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), warning that failure to secure sustainable funding could undermine hard-won security gains against Al-Shabaab.

Addressing an informal consultation of the African Union Peace and Security Council (PSC) on the future of AUSSOM, Youssouf said the mission must remain sustainable, adaptable and strategically focused as Somalia moves toward assuming full responsibility for its own security.

He argued that reinforcing African ownership of peace and security efforts requires dependable financing for African-led peace support operations rather than reliance on unpredictable external funding.

“The future of AUSSOM should be guided by clear strategic objectives,” Youssouf said, calling for stronger support for the mission to reinforce African ownership of peace and security while advancing sustainable financing for AU-led operations.

He said the sacrifices made by troop-contributing countries must be honoured by safeguarding the security gains achieved in Somalia through a mission that is “sustainable, adaptable and fit for purpose.”

The AU Commission Chairperson also urged Member States to accelerate operationalisation of the African Union Peace Fund, implement the Union’s 0.2 percent import levy designed to finance AU programmes, and increase direct contributions toward peace operations.

The consultation was chaired by Uganda in its capacity as Chair of the Peace and Security Council for July.

The appeal comes as AUSSOM enters its first year of operations following its launch on January 1, 2025, replacing the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

The mission was endorsed by the African Union Peace and Security Council in August 2024 before receiving authorization from the United Nations Security Council through Resolution 2767 in December 2024 for an initial 12-month mandate.

Unlike its predecessor, AUSSOM has been designed as a more agile, multidimensional peace support mission combining military, police and civilian components to support Somalia’s long-term state-building and security objectives.

The mission is mandated to assist Somali security forces in combating Al-Shabaab and Islamic State-affiliated militants while supporting implementation of Somalia’s Security Development Plan and National Security Architecture.

Under the current mandate, AUSSOM is expected to facilitate a phased transfer of security responsibilities to Somali forces by December 2029, with the transition taking place through four carefully sequenced stages.

The UN Security Council authorized deployment of up to 11,826 uniformed personnel, including 680 police officers, through the end of 2025 while approving a planned drawdown of 800 personnel by December as Somali forces gradually assume greater responsibility.

The AU has increasingly advocated for greater African ownership of peace support operations, arguing that predictable and sustainable funding is essential to ensuring missions such as AUSSOM can respond effectively to evolving security threats while supporting lasting political stabilization in conflict-affected states.