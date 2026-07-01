Kisumu Youth Question Credibility of National Youth Council Elections

KISUMU, Kenya Jul 1 – Youth leaders in Kisumu have demanded transparency in the upcoming National Youth Council (NYC) elections, raising concerns over the lack of information on candidates and voters just days before the scheduled polls.

Addressing journalists in Kisumu on Wednesday, the leaders said they had not received the list of aspirants or the voters’ register despite the elections being slated for Sunday.

They urged the Ministry of Youth Affairs and the National Youth Council Secretariat to make the process open and credible to safeguard the interests of young people.

Kisumu Youth Assembly Chairperson Austin Ogalo said the uncertainty surrounding the elections had left many young people questioning the credibility of the exercise.

“We have seen the Gazette Notice stating that the National Youth Council elections will be held on Sunday, but up to now we have not received the list of aspirants or the register of voters. We want clarity on who is contesting and who will be voting from the ward level to the national level,” said Ogalo.

He argued that publishing the list of candidates and eligible voters would enhance confidence in the elections and prevent disputes over the outcome.

He also cautioned against the involvement of people who do not qualify as youth or any attempts to influence the electoral process.

Ogalo said the youth wanted leaders who would genuinely represent their interests and called on the government to ensure the elections were conducted fairly.

“We do not want a situation where people who are not youths are brought in to vote or where the council becomes a briefcase institution. We want free, fair and transparent elections that genuinely represent the youth,” he said.

Another youth leader, Owira Mogo, claimed that some individuals seeking elective positions had already held meetings with government officials, raising concerns about possible political interference in the process.

He appealed to political leaders and government agencies to allow young people to independently elect their representatives without outside influence.

“This is an election for the youth, not for politicians or government agencies. We are telling all political leaders to stay out of this process and allow young people to elect their own representatives without interference,” Mogo said.

The leaders further cited the National Youth Council Elections Guidelines, saying they require the publication of the candidates’ register and voters’ register before polling day.

They maintained that the information had not been made available despite the elections drawing near. Maseno University student leader Juma Graham said the youth were not opposed to the elections but wanted an exercise that would be transparent and acceptable to all participants.

“We are demanding free, fair, credible and verifiable elections. Even if the elections are postponed, what matters is that the process is transparent and enjoys the confidence of the youth,” Graham said.

The youth leaders warned that failure to address their concerns could undermine confidence in the National Youth Council, which serves as the official body representing the interests of young people in Kenya.

They called on the relevant authorities to issue clear guidelines on the electoral process and provide the information required before the elections proceed.