Duale Warns Fake Drugs Fuelling Treatment Failure and Preventable Deaths

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 1 – The government has stepped up its campaign against counterfeit and substandard medicines, with more than 200 non-compliant pharmaceutical premises shut down across the country.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the enforcement operations have resulted in multiple arrests and prosecutions as authorities tighten oversight of the pharmaceutical sector.

Speaking during the launch of the Inter-ministerial Steering Committee on Substandard and Falsified Medical Products, Duale said fake medicines continue to endanger lives and undermine confidence in healthcare services.

“Kenya has made notable progress in strengthening pharmaceutical regulation, with increased product surveillance, recalls, public alerts and enforcement actions against non-compliant operators.”

“However, substandard and falsified medicines remain a serious public health, economic and national security threat that undermines treatment outcomes, public confidence in healthcare and the delivery of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) under Taifa Care,” he stressed.

Between 2021 and 2025, the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) recorded 1,413 product quality complaints, coordinated 99 product recalls, received 32,833 adverse drug reaction reports and issued 18 public alerts on suspected falsified medicines. Since January 2025, PPB has undertaken 58 product recalls and issued 14 rapid alerts on falsified medical products, demonstrating a more vigilant, transparent and responsive regulatory system.

Duale said the committee will coordinate regulatory agencies, law enforcement bodies and county governments to strengthen inspections, intelligence sharing and enforcement across the country.

The government also plans to work with the World Health Organization to implement digital traceability systems and enhance cross-border intelligence sharing to curb the circulation of counterfeit medical products.

Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) Chairperson John M. Munyu has called for stronger multi-sectoral collaboration to combat the growing threat of substandard and falsified medical products, noting that safeguarding public health requires coordinated action across government institutions and partners.

Munyu noted that over the past eight months, the Pharmacy and Poisons Board has undertaken an ambitious programme of regulatory reforms aimed at strengthening the integrity of Kenya’s health products regulatory system.

These include the mandatory re-registration of legacy medical products, strengthened surveillance at ports of entry, enhanced risk-based inspections and enforcement across the supply chain, and expanded post-market surveillance and pharmacovigilance systems to improve early detection and response.