Nyoro accuses govt of slashing school capitation

NAIROBI, Kenya July 1 – Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has accused the government of quietly abandoning Kenya’s free education programme by failing to release the full capitation funds promised to public schools.

Nyoro claimed on Wednesday the government has been telling Kenyans that schools receive Sh22,000 per learner annually, yet principals have only received Sh11,000 up to the end of the second term.

The outspoken lawmaker challenged the government to stop defending itself in public and instead send the money directly to schools.

“I want those people in government to come out in the open. They should stop hiding and tell Kenyans they have failed to sustain President Mwai Kibaki’s free education programme,” Nyoro said.

Nyoro said he has been engaging school principals across the country since December 2025 over delays and shortages in capitation funding.

According to him, while the government continues to state that annual capitation stands at Sh22,000 per student, the money actually reaching schools paints a different picture.

“The capitation sent to our schools up to the end of the second term is only Sh11,000. This government has made a deliberate decision to reduce capitation from Sh22,000 to below Sh15,000,” he claimed.

The MP argued that the funding gap is making it difficult for schools to operate effectively, with many institutions struggling to meet their financial obligations.

Nyoro urged government officials to stop responding to criticism through speeches and instead focus on solving the funding crisis.

“Do not answer Ndindi Nyoro. Answer me by sending money to our schools tomorrow,” he said.

“When you are in government, you no longer have the luxury of making promises. Your job is to do what you promised.”

He insisted that figures cannot be manipulated.

“Money is something you count. Sh22,000 is Sh22,000. Sh15,000 is Sh15,000. You cannot change those numbers.”

The Kiharu MP warned that continued underfunding of schools could have long-term consequences for the country.

According to him, even major infrastructure projects would mean little if learners are denied quality education because schools lack adequate funding.

“If we play with education, even if we build roads and pave towns, we will still be destroying Kenya’s future if students are learning in fear because schools do not have enough money,” he said.

Nyoro called on the government to prioritise education funding and ensure schools receive the full capitation allocation without further delays.