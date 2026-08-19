Maraga, Githu Muigai to lead new forum ahead of 2027 election

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 19 – Former Chief Justice David Maraga, former Attorney General Githu Muigai and Suba South Caroli Omondi are set to coordinate a new People’s Forum for Electoral Preparedness as Kenya begins preparations for the 2027 General Election.

The forum is scheduled for October 9, 2026, according to a joint statement issued on Wednesday by the United Alternative Government of Kenya and the Linda Mwananchi Movement.

The initiative comes amid growing political tensions and a series of reported confrontations involving political leaders and their supporters across the country.

The organisers said the forum will bring together Kenyans committed to protecting the country’s democratic and electoral process ahead of the 2027 polls.

“We are calling on people of goodwill to join us in forming a People’s Forum for Electoral Preparedness that will be coordinated by the former Chief Justice David Maraga; former Attorney General Githu Muigai; and Caroli Omondi,” the statement said.

The organisers said the initiative was prompted by what they described as an escalating pattern of political violence in different parts of Kenya.

They cited reported incidents involving Democracy for Citizens party leader Rigathi Gachagua in Rongai, Nakuru County, Jubilee deputy party leader Fred Matiang’i at Mulot in Bomet County, as well as violence surrounding a Linda Mwananchi rally in Homa Bay and an earlier incident in Keumbu, Kisii County.

“These incidents require independent investigations,” the group said.

The statement also raised concerns about the conduct and neutrality of security agencies, particularly claims that some attacks happened in the presence of, or within the operational reach of, police officers.

The organisers questioned how groups they described as organised and armed could allegedly mobilise and move openly while attacking political leaders, journalists, civilians and police officers.

The group called on religious leaders, civil society organisations, lawyers, professional bodies, journalists, youth organisations and the diplomatic community to join efforts to protect Kenya’s democratic space.

It also urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to work with relevant institutions to ensure Kenyans can campaign and vote freely.

The organisers said the 2027 election must be based on ideas rather than intimidation.

“The 2027 general election must be a contest of ideas, not intimidation; a contest of ballots, not bullets; a contest of democracy, not violence,” the statement said.

The forum is also expected to focus on the broader question of how Kenya can prepare for a peaceful and credible election.