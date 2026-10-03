NCIC Says Kaluma, Otuoma Were Not Cleared Over Remarks

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 3 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission has defended its decision to use conciliation in cases involving Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma and Busia Governor Paul Otuoma.

NCIC says reports suggesting the process was used to sanitise or excuse remarks made by the two leaders misrepresent its determinations.

The Commission says investigations found Kaluma’s remarks intemperate, ambiguous and dangerous, with a risk of political intimidation.

It says Otuoma’s remarks were threatening and exclusionary in context and likely to stir hostility against people perceived as outsiders on the basis of ethnic or national origin.

According to NCIC, both leaders were issued immediate cessation notices and directed to undertake corrective measures.

The Commission says Section 61 of the National Cohesion and Integration Act requires it, where satisfied after investigations that a person has contravened Part III of the Act, to make reasonable efforts to conciliate the matter.

NCIC says the statutory process does not amount to an endorsement of the language used by the respondents.

It has urged media houses to report the findings, statutory outcomes and corrective directions together to avoid giving the public a misleading account.