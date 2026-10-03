Gachagua Mourns 17 Catholic Pilgrims Killed in Salama Crash

NAIROBI, Kenya – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has sent condolences to families of 17 Catholic pilgrims who died in a road crash at Salama along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway.

The victims were members of St Matthias Mulumba Catholic Parish in Mikindani, Mombasa.

Gachagua expressed his condolences to the bereaved families, relatives and the wider Catholic Church following the accident.

In a message shared on social media, Gachagua also conveyed his sympathies to Mombasa Archbishop Martin Kivuva Musonde, the clergy and the Catholic fraternity in Kenya.

He said the tragedy had occurred as Catholics gathered at the Subukia Shrine in Nakuru for the National Prayer Day.

Gachagua said prayers were being offered for the faithful who lost their lives, asking God to grant them eternal rest and comfort their families.