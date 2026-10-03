ODPP: No Criminal Charges Were Preferred Against Four Suspects in rape, robbery case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions says no criminal charges had been preferred against two police officers and two civilians linked to allegations of rape and robbery with violence.

The clarification follows media reports that a court had acquitted the four suspects after an out-of-court settlement, with claims that the Director of Public Prosecutions had facilitated compensation of the alleged victims.

The ODPP says the suspects were instead presented before the court through a miscellaneous application.

“The complainant did not attend an identification parade, which was considered a critical part of the investigation,” the ODPP said.

It adds that the evidence submitted for review did not meet the required evidentiary threshold to support a decision to charge.

The ODPP says its prosecutorial decisions are made independently and are based on available evidence and applicable law, as provided for under Article 157 of the Constitution.