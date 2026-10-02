Karan makes history in Tanzania after clinching third African title

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 2, 2026 – Karan Patel and his partner Tauseef Khan are the 2026 African Rally Championship (ARC) drivers’ and navigators’ champions respectively.

The 2022 Kenyan champion and KCB Racing Team driver sealed his third continental title at the ongoing ARC Serengeti Rally of Tanzania, after his only remaining title rival and compatriot Aakif Virani withdrew from the ARC season finale.

In a statement posted last night, Virani’s Arrow Racing Team announced they had taken a strategic decision to consolidate second position in the overall standings and not contest the final round.

“It is with deep regret we announce our withdrawal from the ARC final round in Morogoro, Tanzania. After a hard-fought season, Arrow Racing Team (Aakif Virani and Zahir Shah) has taken the strategic decision to consolidate 2nd position in the overall African Rally Championship standings. Congratulations to Karan Patel and Tauseef Khan on becoming the 2026 African Rally Champions,” the team said.

The withdrawal hands Patel and co-driver Tauseef an unassailable lead heading into the final two days of competition on Saturday and Sunday.

The championship was almost effectively over as Patel only needed a finish in Tanzania — but the news now confirms him as champion before Day 1 starts on Saturday.

It is a historic third ARC title for Patel, who now become only the fourth driver in the 45-year history of the FIA African Rally Championship to win three or more titles.

Patel joins an elite list led by Zambian legend Satwant Singh (eight titles), Ivory Coast’s Alain Ambrosino (three titles) and fellow Kenyan Manvir Baryan (three titles).

Karan wins Mkwawa qualifying stage

Meanwhile, Patel with partner Tauseef had earlier underlined their intent by winning Friday’s 2.40 KM SS00 Mkwawa Qualifying Stage in Morogoro.

The Kenyan crew clocked 01:58.1 in a Skoda Fabia to beat Tanzania Champion Ahmed Huwel (Toyota Yaris GR Rally2) by 0.6 seconds in 01:58.7, with Manveer Birdi third in 01:59.8.

Under ARC rules, the qualifying winner chooses his starting position.

Patel opted to start fifth on the road at 09:12 — directly behind Huwel in fourth.

Virani is assured of second position in the 2026 ARC regardless of the final results this weekend, and most importantly, the ARC Masters title (for competitors over 50 years) he sealed at the penultimate event in Rwanda.

The start list for Day 1 on Satuday will be led by Uganda’s Oscar Ntambi (09:00), followed by 2025 champion Yasin Nasser (09:03) and Manveer Birdi (09:06).

Ntambi claimed the ARC2 title without turning a wheel after his Rwandese opponent Christian Kanangire failed to enter the season-ender in Morogoro.

The Serengeti Rally, running from 2-4 October, is the ARC season closer.

The rally proper starts Saturday in the Morogoro region, with crews facing a stern test of endurance before Sunday’s finale.

SS00 Mkwawa Qualifying – Top 3 (FRIDAY):

Karan Patel / Tauseef Khan (KEN – Skoda Fabia) 01:58.1 Ahmed Huwel / Roheet Solanki (TZA – Toyota Yaris GR) 01:58.7 +0.6 Manveer Birdi / Zubayr Piredina (TZA – Skoda Fabia Evo) 01:59.8 +1.7

Past ARC champions

1981 Kenya Shekhar Mehta Nissan

1982 West Germany Walter Röhrl Opel

1983 Ivory Coast Alain Ambrosino Peugeot

1984 Kenya David Horsey Peugeot

1985 Rwanda Luc Requile Opel/Mitsubishi

1986 Ivory Coast Alain Ambrosino Nissan

1987 Ivory Coast Alain Ambrosino Nissan

1988 Zambia Satwant Singh Toyota

1989 Zambia Satwant Singh Volkswagen

1990 Burundi Walter Costa Peugeot

1991 Zambia Satwant Singh Toyota

1992 Italy Aldo Riva Audi

1993 Zambia Satwant Singh Toyota

1994 Zimbabwe Abe Smit Audi

1995 Namibia Fritz Flachberger Ford

1996 Zambia Satwant Singh Subaru

1997 Zambia Satwant Singh Subaru

1998 Zambia Satwant Singh Subaru

1999 Uganda Charles Muhangi Subaru

2000 Zambia Satwant Singh Subaru

2001 South Africa Schalk Burger Subaru

2002 South Africa John Gemmel Subaru

2003 Spain Fernando Rueda Mitsubishi

2004 Zambia Muna Singh Subaru

2005 Zambia Muna Singh Subaru

2006 Belgium Patrick Emontspool Subaru

2007 Zimbabwe Conrad Rautenbach Subaru

2008 Japan Hideaki Miyoshi Mitsubishi

2009 Zimbabwe James Whyte Subaru

2010 Zimbabwe James Whyte Subaru

2011 Zimbabwe Conrad Rautenbach Subaru

2012 Zambia Mohamed Essa Subaru

2013 Zambia Jassy Singh Subaru

2014 Ivory Coast Gary Chaynes Mitsubishi

2015 Kenya Jaspreet Singh Chatthe Mitsubishi

2016 Kenya Don Smith Subaru

2017 Kenya Manvir Baryan Škoda

2018 Kenya Manvir Baryan Škoda

2019 Kenya Manvir Baryan Škoda

2020 Cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

2021 Kenya Carl “Flash” Tundo Volkswagen Polo

2022 Zambia Leeroy Gomes Ford

2023 Kenya Karan Patel Ford

2024 Kenya Karan Patel Škoda

2025 Tanzania Yasin Nasser Ford

2026 Kenya Karan Patel Škoda