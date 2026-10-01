Harambee Stars lose away to Guinea in 2027 AFCON Qualifiers

By: ALEX ISABOKE 1 min read
Harambee Stars lose away to Guinea in 2027 AFCON Qualifiers
Harambee Stars. Photo/COURTESY

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1 – Co-hosts of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, Kenya’s Harambee Stars sit at the bottom of Group D with a single point after losing 1-0 away to Guinea in the qualifiers on Thursday night.

Kenya conceded the lone goal in the first half after Serhou Guirassy slotted home the strike between keeper Bryne Omondi’s legs in the 32nd minute.

The win saw Guinea pick up its first win to sit second in the Group on four points, while Eritrea are third on a single point.

Harambee Stars, who have already qualified for the showpiece alongside Tanzania and Uganda by virtue of being hosts, next face Group leaders South Africa away on November 11.

ALEX ISABOKE

ALEX ISABOKE

ALEX ISABOKE is a seasoned multimedia journalist with an impressive track record spanning over a decade in the field of sports journalism and is currently the Sports Editor at Capital FM. Beyond his successful broadcasting and digital career, Alex has made significant contributions to the sports community, serving on multiple committees dedicated to enhancing the sports landscape. He has covered all major international sports from Olympics/Paralympics, FIFA World Cup, NBA-All Stars, World Athletics Championships, AFCON, WRC and many more.