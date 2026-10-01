Harambee Stars lose away to Guinea in 2027 AFCON Qualifiers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1 – Co-hosts of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, Kenya’s Harambee Stars sit at the bottom of Group D with a single point after losing 1-0 away to Guinea in the qualifiers on Thursday night.

Kenya conceded the lone goal in the first half after Serhou Guirassy slotted home the strike between keeper Bryne Omondi’s legs in the 32nd minute.

The win saw Guinea pick up its first win to sit second in the Group on four points, while Eritrea are third on a single point.

Harambee Stars, who have already qualified for the showpiece alongside Tanzania and Uganda by virtue of being hosts, next face Group leaders South Africa away on November 11.