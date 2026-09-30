Kenyan trio head west in search for Sunshine Development Tour glory

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 30, 2026 – Kenya’s Jastas Madoya, Daniel Nduva and Andrew Chelogoi will this week be among hundreds of golfers at the Lakowe Lakes Classic — the West African leg of the Sunshine Development Tour.

The three-day tournament — set for Lakowe Lakes Golf Club in Lagos — will feature a strong field of 115 professionals and 24 amateurs, including from other countries, such as Nigeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Togo, Canada, Cameroon, Rwanda and Uganda.

The field also includes five female golfers, highlighting the growing participation of women across the Sunshine Development Tour.

David Ndungu, CEO of the Sunshine Development Tour, said the tournament marks an important milestone as the Tour expands its competitive platform into a new region.

“The Lakowe Lakes Classic is an important milestone for the Sunshine Development Tour as we make our first entry into West Africa. The response from players has been encouraging, with 139 golfers from 10 countries coming together for this tournament. It demonstrates the appetite for regular, high-level competition and the importance of creating more opportunities for golfers across the continent,” Ndungu said.

He further said the West African leg provides an opportunity for more African golfers to compete in the prestigious competition in addition to elevating the levels of the sport in the country.

“We have seen through our events in East Africa how consistent competition can help players gain experience and progress in their careers. Bringing the Tour to West Africa allows us to extend that opportunity to more players while also creating greater interaction between golfers from different parts of Africa. We are looking forward to a competitive tournament and to building on this first step in West Africa,” the CEO said.

For the best performers, a share of the US$50,000 prize fund awaits in addition to the chance to earn valuable Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points, World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points and Sunshine Development Tour Order of Merit points.

These ranking points are important for players seeking to progress through the Sunshine Development Tour pathway and access further opportunities on the main Sunshine Tour.

