Kalonzo welcomes Dangote investment, recalls origins of Lamu vision

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 30 – Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has welcomed Aliko Dangote’s multibillion-shilling investment in the Lamu refinery, while insisting that the wider vision underpinning the project predates the current administration.

“We welcome foreign direct investment. Dangote is very welcome in Kenya,” Kalonzo said on Wednesday, as President William Ruto and the Nigerian billionaire presided over the groundbreaking of the Dangote East Africa Refinery in Mokowe, Lamu County.

Kalonzo, who is in the opposition, nevertheless acknowledged the significance of the investment and the strategic potential of Lamu Port and the wider Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) corridor.

“President Mwai Kibaki, Prime Minister Raila Odinga and I were part of the leadership that developed Vision 2030, in which LAPSSET and Lamu Port became flagship projects. Lamu Port has immense potential, and we remain committed to the vision we had for it.”

His remarks placed the political contest over the project alongside a broader recognition of its potential economic significance.

The Dangote East Africa Refinery is estimated to cost about Sh2 trillion and is projected to process up to 700,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

Once operational, it is expected to supply refined petroleum products to Kenya and other markets in the region, potentially reducing East Africa’s reliance on imported fuel.

The project is also expected to generate up to 1,000 megawatts of power and create up to 60,000 direct and indirect jobs, according to the projections presented by the government.

Dangote, on his part, noted that the refinery represents more than a commercial investment. It is also a statement about Africa’s capacity to undertake major industrial projects and derive greater value from its own resources.

“I want to promise you that we will come back and commission this refinery 40 months from today…Africa cannot build lasting prosperity by exporting what we have and importing what we need,” Dangote said.

Ruto, meanwhile, assured Dangote that the government would protect the investment from interference and attempts at extortion, saying no individual would be allowed to use the project to pursue private deals.

The President also said the government would ensure transparency in the refinery’s ownership, including State participation and an opportunity for Kenyans to acquire shares through the Nairobi Securities Exchange.