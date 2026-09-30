No rift with Ronaldo, says Portugal coach Jesus

OSLO, Norway, September 30, 2026 – Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus has said there is no rift with captain Cristiano Ronaldo following claims the five-time Ballon d’Or winner had refused to train.

The Al-Nassr forward did not feature in Portugal’s 2-1 win over Norway in Olso on Sunday and did not join his team-mates in going over to the visiting fans at the final whistle.

Instead, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United player headed to the changing rooms – prompting reports he was unhappy with the manager.

Speaking to media before Portugal’s Nations League match against Denmark on Thursday, Jesus said: “There was no incident whatsoever.

“Any player – and I was a player myself – when you spend 20 or 30 minutes warming up and then don’t get on, no-one is happy about that.”

Jesus said he had told Ronaldo before the match he would not be starting, but might be brought on later in the game.

“Afterwards, as coach, I decided not to bring him on. It’s nothing to make a fuss about,” he added.

Former Benfica manager Jesus also dismissed suggestions Ronaldo had refused to train on Tuesday, saying the 41-year-old instead had to do individual exercises for “mobility” and “strengthening” but would train as normal on Wednesday.

However, Ronaldo did not join his team-mates on the pitch in Denmark with Portuguese media sharing a video of him leaving Parken stadium alongside two members of the backroom staff.

They also said Ronaldo’s private jet was heading to Copenhagen.

Goncalo Ramos scored the winner against Norway and Jesus confirmed the AC Milan striker would again be preferred to Ronaldo against Denmark.

“If everything goes according to plan, it will be Goncalo who plays,” Jesus said.

“If I need [Ronaldo], he’ll come on. If I don’t need him, he won’t.”