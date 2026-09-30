Kenya, Japan move to climate-smart irrigation plan as Taita Taveta targets rice production

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 — Kenya is seeking technical support from Japan to develop irrigation and rice production in Taita Taveta, with a proposed master plan expected to guide investment in water management, production and processing while promoting sustainable use of the county’s water resources.

Irrigation Principal Secretary Ephantus Kimotho hosted a team from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to explore technical cooperation aimed at expanding rice production and strengthening the crop’s value chain in the county.

The proposed partnership will focus on irrigation development, improved productivity, post-harvest handling, processing and the creation of sustainable markets for farmers.

A key outcome of the discussions was an agreement to commission a detailed technical study to establish a comprehensive master plan for rice production and irrigation development in Taita Taveta.

“The engagement comes as the State Department for Irrigation (SDI) continues to advance interventions that seek to increase the area under irrigation and enhance the productivity and economic returns of irrigation schemes,” Ministry of Water and Irrigation said.

The study will assess available water resources, areas suitable for rice cultivation, existing and required irrigation infrastructure, production systems, market opportunities and investment needs.

The plan is also expected to guide the identification of priority irrigation areas while promoting efficient and sustainable utilisation of water resources.

Taita Taveta has agricultural potential supported by available water resources, agricultural land and favourable climatic conditions, although coordinated investment in irrigation infrastructure, water management and value-chain systems is required to expand commercial rice production.

The State Department for Irrigation will also pursue the necessary Government approvals to designate Taita Taveta as a strategic irrigation development area.

The designation would provide a coordinated framework for expanding irrigation infrastructure and supporting the county’s transition towards increased and commercially viable rice production.

The proposed cooperation comes under the Government’s broader irrigation expansion agenda, including priorities contained in the National Irrigation Sector Investment Plan (NISIP), which emphasises increased irrigation coverage, improved water productivity, Farmer Led Irrigation Development and stronger agricultural value chains.

The initiative could also contribute to climate resilience in agriculture by improving water management and supporting more efficient use of irrigation resources as farmers contend with changing climatic conditions.

Through the proposed technical cooperation, SDI and JICA will explore support for technical capacity, irrigation planning, infrastructure development and rice value-chain systems.

The Government expects increased rice production to contribute to food and nutrition security, reduce reliance on imports and create employment and income opportunities across production, aggregation, storage, processing, value addition and marketing.