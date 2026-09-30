Ruto Accuses Lamu Refinery Court Challengers of Extortion, Urges Kenyans to Invest

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – President William Ruto has accused individuals challenging the planned Sh2.2 trillion East Africa Oil Refinery in Lamu through court cases of seeking to extort investors, as he urged Kenyans to participate in the project.

Ruto said the refinery should proceed despite legal challenges surrounding the land earmarked for the project, maintaining that the investment would create jobs and stimulate industrial development.

The President made the remarks following the groundbreaking of the refinery on Wednesday. The project is designed to process 700,000 barrels of crude oil per day and is expected to serve markets in Kenya and the wider East African region.

Ruto has said the refinery will be structured as an open investment in which Kenyans can acquire shares through the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).

He previously said the government would facilitate the participation of ordinary Kenyans in the investment rather than leave ownership to a small group of investors.

“The refinery investment is open and transparent,” Ruto said, according to reports of his remarks.

He said Kenyans should view investors as partners in the country’s development and participate in opportunities arising from the project.

The President’s call comes as the government seeks to mobilise local and international capital for the refinery, which has been presented as a major investment in Kenya’s petroleum and industrial sectors.

Ruto’s remarks come against the backdrop of a legal dispute involving residents challenging aspects of the refinery project.

Residents have raised concerns relating to land ownership, compensation and other issues connected to the proposed development. A Kenyan court has issued orders affecting activities at the project site, although Dangote Group has said the legal proceedings will not stop the planned groundbreaking.

Ruto has criticised the legal challenges, alleging that some individuals supporting the project publicly were simultaneously backing court cases seeking to frustrate the investment.

The President described such actions as extortion and said they were unacceptable.

The characterisation is Ruto’s, while the residents involved in the legal proceedings have raised claims concerning their land rights and compensation.

The government and Dangote Group have projected that the refinery and associated developments will generate tens of thousands of jobs.

Ruto has said the project could create about 60,000 jobs, while Dangote has also announced plans to establish a training school in Lamu to equip Kenyan engineers with skills relevant to the refinery and related industries.

The refinery is also expected to support the development of downstream industries, including petrochemicals, chemicals, fertiliser production and packaging.

Ruto has previously pointed to Dangote’s refinery in Lagos, Nigeria, as an example of the industrial opportunities that could emerge from large-scale refining investment.

The proposed Lamu refinery is planned as a major regional petroleum facility, with a projected capacity of 700,000 barrels per day.

The project is intended to reduce East Africa’s dependence on imported refined petroleum products and strengthen regional fuel security. Construction is expected to take several years, with the facility targeting completion around 2030, according to Reuters.

The project has also attracted interest from regional governments, with a proposed collective 30% ownership stake for regional governments reported as part of the investment structure.

As the refinery moves into construction, the government faces the task of balancing its push for the investment with ongoing legal and community concerns surrounding the project site.