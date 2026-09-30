High-profile businessman among six killed in Zimbabwe helicopter crash

HARARE, Zimbabwe, Sep 30— A high-profile businessman was among six people killed in a helicopter crash in Zimbabwe’s Marondera Rural area on Wednesday evening, with authorities yet to formally identify the victims.

Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana confirmed the fatal crash, saying there were no survivors, but said the names of those killed would be released by the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

“The Government wishes to confirm that a helicopter crash has occurred, involving one high-profile businessman, three other passengers, and two pilots,” Mangwana said in a statement.

“Current information indicates that there were no survivors in this crash.”

Mangwana said the police would formally confirm the identities of the victims and extended condolences to their families and friends.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police will confirm the names of the victims in due course,” he said.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police had earlier confirmed that an aircraft crashed in the Marondera Rural area at about 5pm, with six people on board.

“The ZRP confirms a plane crash in Marondera Rural area at 1700 hours, this evening. The aircraft had 6 occupants,” police said.

“More details will be released in due course as the scene is currently being attended.”

The crash occurred in Marondera, southeast of the capital Harare, and emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene.

Authorities have not disclosed what caused the crash or released the identities of those aboard.