Rescue operation underway after helicopter crash near Mt. Ololokwe in Samburu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19-A rescue operation is underway after a helicopter reportedly crashed near Kirish, at the foot of Mt. Ololokwe in Samburu County, on Wednesday morning.

Authorities said the incident was reported at about 10 am, with preliminary reports indicating that the aircraft came down in the vicinity of Mt. Ololokwe.

Smoke and fire were reportedly seen at the scene as local residents and responders moved towards the crash site to establish what happened and assist those who may have been on board.

Authorities had not, by the time of publication, issued an official statement confirming the number of people aboard the helicopter, their identities or their condition.

The exact circumstances surrounding the crash also remain unclear.

The crash occurred in a remote part of Samburu, where rugged terrain can present challenges for emergency responders attempting to reach incident sites quickly.

Local responders, including residents, are said to have joined the effort to reach the crash site.

Officials are yet to confirm whether there were casualties, and no cause of the crash has been established.