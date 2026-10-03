Uhuru hits back at Ruto over attacks, political criticism

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta has hit back at President William Ruto over sustained criticism directed at him, accusing the Head of State of double-speak and attacking political opponents while calling on leaders to exercise restraint.

Speaking on Saturday during the burial of Mwalimu Jackson Karua, father of People’s Liberation Party (PLP) leader Martha Karua, in Gichugu, Kirinyaga County, Kenyatta said he was unfazed by the criticism, arguing that he had already served his time as President.

“You are wasting my time abusing me, I have nothing to lose and I thank God for my timer as president,” Kenyatta said.

Kenyatta also questioned calls for political leaders to avoid insults, saying the appeal should apply to those making attacks against their opponents.

His remarks come amid an escalating political exchange between him and Ruto ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Ruto has in recent weeks accused his predecessor of sponsoring opposition politicians and movements seeking to challenge his administration.

In September, Ruto said political opponents were being used by a sponsor to oppose government programmes, while separately questioning Kenyatta’s record in office.

Kenyatta has denied seeking a return to elective office and has previously rejected the “sponsor” label, saying Kenyans should be allowed to choose their leaders.

The exchange has also played out against a changing legal position on the political rights of retired presidents.

On September 21, High Court Justice Bahati Mwamuye declared unconstitutional provisions restricting retired presidents from holding political party office beyond six months after leaving State House.

The ruling came after another High Court judgment had upheld the restriction, creating conflicting decisions on the matter.