Ranguma Returns to Kisumu Governor Race, Pledges to Revive Development Projects

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 3 – Former Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma has returned to the political arena, seeking to reclaim the county’s top seat in the 2027 General Election on the strength of his record during his first term and a promise to revive stalled development projects.

Ranguma, who served as Kisumu’s first governor from 2013 to 2017, says his experience in county leadership has given him an understanding of the challenges facing the county and what needs to be done to accelerate development.

His declaration has added another heavyweight to an already crowded race that includes Kisumu Central MP Joshua Oron, Kisumu West MP Rosa Buyu, Senator Prof. Tom Ojienda, Nyakach MP Aduma Owuor, former Kisumu Central MP Ken Obura and Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga.

Ranguma is banking heavily on projects and programmes he says were initiated during his first administration, particularly in markets, the boda boda sector, early childhood education and healthcare.

He has challenged voters to judge him by what he says he delivered during his previous tenure rather than by campaign promises.

“Do the things that the people of Kisumu want, and work with them together as we progress Kisumu,” Ranguma said.

Speaking in Nyando Sub-County, where Kano elders converged to endorse him for the race, Ranguma promised to revisit projects that, in his view, were left unfinished after he lost the 2017 election.

Among them is the proposed Lake Region Economic Bloc bank, commonly referred to as the LREB Bank. Ranguma says he was behind the initiative and intends to examine its financial and institutional status if he returns to office.

He has also claimed that he left Sh100 million in the LREB account when he handed over power, saying he would undertake a detailed review of the proposed bank’s finances if elected.

Ranguma, who currently serves as chairman of the Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority (SASRA), has pointed to his background in finance and public administration as additional qualifications for the job.

The former governor is also turning his attention to agriculture, particularly rice production in the Ahero irrigation area.

He says Kisumu should stop exporting jobs by selling raw agricultural products and instead invest in processing and value addition locally.

“Our rice gets bought by people from Uganda. So what we are doing is exporting employment.”

Ranguma argues that rice can support several industries beyond food production, with its by-products providing opportunities in agriculture and livestock.

“There are things that we can do here on that rice so that we can do value addition. That we must do,” he said.

The former governor says such interventions would create employment, increase farmers’ incomes and keep more money circulating within the county.

He has also spoken about the need to create a peaceful environment for economic growth, saying development cannot take place without stability.

“My intention is to ensure that we have a peaceful environment that allows us to grow,” he said.

Ranguma’s campaign will therefore seek to combine his previous record with a promise to revive projects he says were interrupted by his defeat in 2017.

He served as governor during the county government’s first five-year term before losing to Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o in the 2017 election. Nyong’o is serving his second and final term, setting the stage for a succession contest in 2027.

With several senior political figures already positioning themselves for the seat, Ranguma’s comeback places his first-term record at the centre of the emerging contest.

“Today I was meant to accept the responsibility that our people have given me. And I wholeheartedly have accepted this responsibility.”