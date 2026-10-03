Wiper Dismisses Claims Kalonzo Could Back Ruto in 2027

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – Wiper Patriotic Front Chairman Jamleck Kamau has dismissed claims that party leader Kalonzo Musyoka is considering abandoning his bid for the presidency in the 2027 General Election.

Kamau said reports that Musyoka had been asked to support President William Ruto’s re-election as his running mate were unfounded.

The remarks follow a private meeting between Musyoka and former UDA Chairman Johnson Muthama on Thursday night, which triggered speculation over the Wiper leader’s political plans.

Muthama has since clarified that the meeting was a consultation on a range of national issues, describing Musyoka as his brother and longtime political friend.

He did not disclose any political agreement arising from the talks.

“After a lot of exaggerated stories, I would like to clarify that yesterday evening, I had a consultation with my brother and longtime political friend Wiper Democratic Front leader @skmusyoka, on a range of national issues, including matters that touch on the lives and well-being of our people,” Muthama said

Musyoka has previously maintained that he intends to seek the presidency in 2027 while supporting efforts to unite the opposition behind a single candidate.