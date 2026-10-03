Senate Leaders Call for Skills Audit Ahead of Proposed Lamu Oil Refinery

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot has urged the opposition to distinguish between political competition and efforts to advance Kenya’s economic development.

Cheruiyot said those opposing the establishment of the Lamu Oil Refinery by Dangote Group risk overlooking the potential economic impact of the project.

Speaking during an economic empowerment forum in Uriri Constituency, the Kericho Senator accused the opposition of adopting a position of opposing government initiatives without offering alternative solutions.

He said political parties should instead use established parliamentary procedures to seek answers on the proposed refinery and other government projects.

Migori Senator Eddy Oketch has in the meantime called on county governments to engage the national government on opportunities for local employment and investment arising from the proposed Lamu Oil Refinery.

The Senate Minority Whip said counties should work with their senators to identify and prepare skilled workers who could benefit from employment opportunities expected to emerge from the project.

Lamu Port has already received thousands of tonnes of heavy machinery intended for construction of the refinery. The Kenya News Agency reported that 2,930 metric tonnes of heavy construction equipment arrived at Lamu Port aboard the MV Da Yang ahead of the groundbreaking.

Dangote has also announced that an additional 400 equipment units are expected to arrive within 60 days.

The project has therefore moved from planning towards physical construction, with equipment deliveries expected to continue as work progresses.

The refinery’s development is taking place alongside a legal dispute over land earmarked for the project.

Residents have challenged aspects of the development, including claims relating to land ownership and compensation. A court has ordered that the status quo be maintained on disputed portions of the land pending further proceedings.

Dangote has maintained that the legal challenges will not derail the project, although Reuters reported that the court proceedings could affect some site activities.

Despite the dispute, the groundbreaking ceremony went ahead on Wednesday, with Ruto and Dangote joined by other African leaders.

The 40-month completion pledge now gives the project a specific timeline against which construction progress can be measured.