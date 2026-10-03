Raila Mausoleum Set for State Handover Ahead of October 7 Dedication

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 3 – The Raila Amolo Odinga Mausoleum at Kang’o ka Jaramogi in Bondo is 98 per cent complete and will be formally handed over to the State on Wednesday, October 7, ahead of a restricted dedication ceremony led by President William Ruto.

The mausoleum complex, which will be the final resting place of both Kenya’s first Vice President, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, and his son, Raila Odinga, has been listed for protection by the National Museums of Kenya as part of the country’s national heritage.

The Ministry of Defence took charge of the construction in July, with military engineers and museum technical teams completing most of the work in about three months.

During a joint inspection of the grounds, Raila’s widow, Mama Ida Odinga, Deputy Chief of Staff in the President’s Office Josephat Nanok and Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo said the October 7 handover and State dedication ceremony would be an invite-only event featuring full military honours.

Due to space constraints and security protocols, the public has been advised not to attend the ceremony in person.

Instead, the State will broadcast the event live on national television and set up public viewing screens at Nyamira School, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology and in Bondo Town.

Public access to the mausoleum will open on Thursday, October 8.

A family-led candlelight vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m. on October 14 at Kang’o ka Jaramogi, ahead of the main public memorial service on October 15 at Migwena Cultural and Sports Ground in Bondo, which will be open to all mourners.

The government and the Odinga family have also announced parallel memorial initiatives, including the naming of a Democracy Institute after Raila Odinga at the University of Nairobi and additional projects at the Kenya School of Government.