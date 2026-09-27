Linda Mwananchi endorses Sifuna in notable absence of Kalonzo, Gachagua camp

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27 — The Linda Mwananchi opposition caucus has endorsed Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna as its presidential candidate for the 2027 General Election at a Windsor retreat, in the notable absence of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and any representative of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).

The group announced the endorsement Kalonzo pursued a separate programme in Siaya, where he attended a church service in Bondo on Sunday alongside Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi and DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa, ahead of a planned “Meet the People” tour.

The Windsor retreat on Saturday came just over a month after opposition leaders gathered at the same venue on August 24 to sign a unity pact ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Kalonzo, Jubilee’s Fred Matiang’i, PLP’s Martha Karua, Muturi and Wamalwa were among those present at the August meeting. Gachagua did not attend the August 24 retreat, with DCP Deputy Leader Cleophas Malala representing the party.

Gachagua, speaking separately from his Wamunyoro home as the August meeting took place, maintained that he would defend his right to contest the presidency in 2027 and rejected suggestions that his role should simply be to help unite the opposition behind another candidate.

“Riggy G is not a kingmaker. Gachagua is king,” he said.

Gachagua has also said he would be willing to work with other opposition leaders to produce a single candidate, while maintaining that he could himself be considered for the position.

The DCP has subsequently indicated that it would seek an arrangement with Linda Mwananchi before negotiating a broader opposition coalition.

At Saturday’s Linda Mwananchi retreat, Wundanyi MP Danson Mwashako and Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka were among the leaders present.

Mwashako has increasingly appeared alongside Linda Mwananchi leaders in recent months, becoming less visible at Wiper activities.

Siaya Governor James Orengo, another prominent figure associated with Linda Mwananchi, was also absent from the retreat.

His absence comes as the movement formally settles on Sifuna, after he had previously argued that competing presidential ambitions should be subjected to a credible process before a candidate is selected.

The endorsement gives Sifuna a defined presidential position within Linda Mwananchi as opposition formations continue discussions over how to settle on a joint candidate for 2027.

In a statement after the retreat, Linda Mwananchi said its leadership had resolved to move forward together around what it described as a common purpose of responding to Kenyans seeking better governance.

The movement declared Sifuna its leader and presidential candidate.

“Edwin Watenya Sifuna is our leader and Presidential Candidate.”

It said Sifuna would lead the unveiling of the party on whose ticket he will run in early October.

Linda Mwananchi also said it would seek to build a coalition with like-minded parties.

“We will seek to build a coalition with like-minded parties that share our commitment to the people of Kenya.”

The endorsement places Sifuna at the centre of Linda Mwananchi’s presidential plans, while the wider opposition continues to navigate competing presidential ambitions and efforts to forge a common political front.