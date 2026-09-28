African Marketers Conference to Explore AI’s Growing Role in Marketing

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 28– Artificial intelligence is reshaping how brands understand consumers, create content and make business decisions, prompting marketers across Africa to rethink the skills and capabilities required to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving business environment.

That conversation will take centre stage in Nairobi on Friday, October 2, 2026, when the 9th African Marketers Conference brings together marketers, entrepreneurs, agencies and business leaders under the theme “The AI-Powered Marketer.”

Organised by the Top Marketers Club, the conference will be held at Tusker Brewhouse, with East African Breweries Limited (EABL) as the venue partner.

The conference will explore the growing intersection between artificial intelligence, creativity, customer experience and business growth, at a time when AI is moving from an emerging technology into an increasingly important part of everyday business operations.

For marketers, the conversation is increasingly shifting from whether AI will affect the profession to how effectively it can be applied.

From talking about AI to using it

A key feature of this year’s conference will be a hands-on AI workshop led by Belva Digital, designed to give participants practical experience in applying the technology to real marketing workflows.

Participants will be encouraged to bring their laptops and actively engage in the session, exploring how AI can support their day-to-day work.

The workshop will demonstrate practical applications ranging from idea generation and content development to research, analysis and other marketing activities.

The emphasis on practical application reflects the changing expectations facing marketing professionals.

AI can increase the speed at which marketers research, create, test and optimise. However, technology does not replace creativity, strategic thinking or an understanding of consumers.

Instead, the emerging role of the marketer increasingly involves knowing how to combine technological capabilities with human insight.

The human element remains critical

As AI becomes more capable, questions surrounding human creativity and judgement are becoming increasingly important.

Marketing remains fundamentally about people. Understanding consumer behaviour, culture, context and emotion remains essential to building brands and creating experiences that resonate.

This is particularly relevant in Africa, where marketers operate across diverse markets, cultures, languages and consumer environments.

The AI-powered marketer therefore needs more than technological familiarity. They must understand how to use AI effectively while retaining the human insight that gives marketing its relevance.

The conference keynote will be delivered by Fred Kithinzi, Founder and CEO of Belva Digital, who will share perspectives on the intersection of marketing, technology and innovation.

With Belva Digital also leading the hands-on AI workshop, participants will have an opportunity to move from the strategic discussion around AI to practical application during the conference.

A key highlight of the programme will be the CMOs Roundtable, bringing together senior marketing leaders for a discussion titled “The AI Advantage: Rethinking Marketing, Growth and Brands.”

The session will examine how AI is influencing marketing strategy, business growth and the future of brand building.

The programme will also feature expert presentations, practical learning sessions and discussions on the changing marketing landscape.

Connecting marketing with business

Beyond the learning sessions, the conference will provide a platform for professionals across the marketing ecosystem to connect.

Brands, agencies, technology companies, entrepreneurs and business leaders will have an opportunity to engage with marketing decision-makers, exchange ideas and explore potential areas for collaboration.

Organisers are also inviting companies to participate as sponsors and partners, with opportunities to showcase their products and expertise through exhibitions, networking and live demonstrations.

For companies operating in AI, marketing technology, media, advertising, customer experience, data and related sectors, the conference provides an opportunity to engage directly with professionals navigating the rapid changes taking place in the industry.

A regional conversation

The African Marketers Conference has grown into a platform for professionals to exchange ideas and examine trends shaping the marketing profession.

This year’s edition is expected to attract marketing professionals and business leaders from across East Africa, creating opportunities for knowledge sharing, networking and collaboration.

For the Top Marketers Club, the focus extends beyond introducing marketers to new technology. It is also about encouraging professionals to rethink how technology can contribute to their work, strengthen their organisations and support business growth.

Participants can reserve their seats through topmarketersclub.short.gy/MarCon2026 or by dialling *826*66#.