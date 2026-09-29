State opposes bail for five suspects in Dr Victoria Mutiso murder

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) have opposed the release on bail of five suspects charged with the murder of Dr Victoria Nthunya Mutiso, citing fears of witness interference, destruction of evidence, collusion and flight.

The prosecution says the accused could compromise the ongoing investigation if released, with several alleged accomplices still at large.

The five — Rose Mbithe Mulwa, Angela Mulwa, Chris Mulwa, Police Constable Elijah Kibelion Kimoi and Maritim Kimutai — are facing murder charges over the killing of Dr Mutiso on July 29, 2026. The five were due to appear before the High Court on Tuesday for plea-taking.

In an affidavit filed in court, Homicide Investigations Bureau officer Corporal Romana Odour acknowledges the constitutional right to bail under Article 49(1)(h), but argues that compelling reasons exist to keep the accused in custody pending the conclusion of the trial.

Land dispute possible motive

According to the affidavit, investigators believe Dr Mutiso’s killing was linked to a long-running dispute over a 20-acre parcel of land in Mlolongo involving the deceased, her husband and the first three accused.

The first three accused — Mbithe, Angela Mulwa and Chris Mulwa — were allegedly known to Dr Mutiso and her family and are said to have formed part of a wider group that investigators believe planned and facilitated the killing.

The prosecution alleges that the group conducted surveillance on Dr Mutiso, gathered personal information about her and her family and coordinated communications, logistics and other activities for about four months before the murder.

Investigators further claim that telecommunications and other electronic evidence links the accused to meetings, communications and activities allegedly connected to the planned attack.

Alleged earlier attack

The affidavit also cites an incident on July 7, when Dr Mutiso reportedly told investigators that she had been confronted by two armed people riding on a motorcycle near Junction Mall along Ngong Road.

The investigating officer says subsequent investigations identified the fourth accused, Kimoi, as the alleged pillion passenger during that incident.

On July 29, investigators allege, Dr Mutiso was intercepted while travelling in an Uber vehicle, registration KDJ 609D, and fatally shot.

Earlier proceedings had also placed Kimoi at the centre of the alleged shooting, with investigators telling court that he was suspected of firing the fatal shots.

Evidence recovered

The DCI says searches following the arrests led to the recovery of items considered significant to the investigation.

Among items allegedly recovered from the Karen residence of the first and second accused were a black-and-red A7 notebook containing details of the Uber vehicle used by Dr Mutiso, Airtel SIM cards, photographs of the deceased and members of her family, and copies of her husband’s national identity card.

A search of the third accused’s residence in Kerarapon allegedly led to the recovery of a motor vehicle investigators believe had been taken from the deceased’s home in Mlolongo.

The investigating officer describes Kimoi as a serving police officer at the time of the alleged offence and alleges that he fled after the shooting.

Investigators further claim that he later destroyed the clothes he was wearing during the alleged shooting by burning them in an attempt to eliminate forensic evidence.

Fears over witness interference

The prosecution has also raised concerns over alleged attempts to interfere with people cooperating with investigators.

According to the affidavit, investigators received intelligence on August 20 about an alleged plan to harm suspects who had agreed to assist with the investigation.

Kimutai was subsequently arrested at Pangani Police Station on August 22 while allegedly visiting one of the cooperating suspects and carrying food, the investigating officer says.

The DCI says information obtained from Kimutai’s phone subsequently helped investigators trace and arrest additional suspects, including three people who had allegedly fled to Uganda.

Three additional suspects — Police Constable Collins Bett Kilangat, Pius Muiruri Mbugua and Samuel Karanja Gathoni — were arrested in Uganda on August 29 and returned to Kenya. They are expected back in court on October 1.

Several suspects still at large

The DCI says investigations remain ongoing, with several alleged accomplices still at large, including some senior police officers.

The prosecution argues that releasing the five accused could enable them, either directly or through associates, to interfere with witnesses, destroy or conceal evidence and frustrate ongoing investigations.

The affidavit identifies Dr Mutiso’s husband as a key prosecution witness and describes him as particularly vulnerable because of his relationship with the first three accused and the trauma arising from his wife’s death.

The DCI also says some witnesses have been placed under the protection of the Witness Protection Agency and argues that the accused or their associates could attempt to contact, intimidate or influence them if released.

Sh37 million property investigation

Investigators have further linked the murder inquiry to a separate investigation into the alleged destruction and loss of property belonging to Dr Mutiso and her husband in Mlolongo, reportedly valued at approximately Sh37 million.

The investigation also concerns an allegedly forged title deed.

The investigating officer maintains that ordinary bail conditions would not adequately address the risks identified by the prosecution, arguing that the alleged network includes people who remain at large and individuals with access to police resources.

The State has therefore asked the court to deny the five accused persons bail, arguing that their continued detention is necessary to protect witnesses, preserve evidence and safeguard the integrity of the ongoing investigations.

The five suspects were initially expected to take plea on September 23, but the High Court postponed the proceedings after two of the accused declined to appear virtually. Justice Alexander Muteti directed that all five be produced physically in court on September 29.