Mombasa Banker Convicted of Attempted Murder After Stabbing Ex-Lover Three Times

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – A Mombasa court has convicted a banker of attempted murder after he stabbed his former girlfriend three times, leaving a knife lodged in her back and causing her left lung to collapse.

Hannington Muthoka was found guilty of attempting to unlawfully cause the death of Elizabeth Shigari Bana in an attack on September 25, 2023, in Bahati, Port Reitz, Changamwe.

Senior Resident Magistrate David Odhiambo ruled that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt, rejecting Muthoka’s defence that Bana had stabbed herself during a struggle.

The court heard that Muthoka and Bana, a teacher at Changamwe Secondary School, had previously been romantically involved after meeting when she worked at the KCB Changamwe branch.

On the day of the incident, Muthoka picked up Bana after asking to meet and discuss their relationship. They drove towards Nyali, where they bought beauty products before proceeding to a club in Bamburi for food and drinks.

During the outing, Muthoka reportedly sought to rekindle their relationship, but Bana declined.

When she later asked him to take her home in Mikindani, he instead drove towards Changamwe and took her to a secluded area in Bahati, Port Reitz.

The court heard that Muthoka demanded sex, but Bana refused, got out of the vehicle and attempted to flee while screaming for help.

Muthoka chased and caught up with her before stabbing her three times in the back.

Two men who were nearby testified that they witnessed the pair struggling before Muthoka got into his vehicle and sped away.

They found Bana bleeding, with a knife lodged in her back. She identified her former boyfriend as the attacker.

The two men rushed her to Port Reitz Hospital before she was referred to Aga Khan Hospital, where she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit and underwent emergency surgery to remove the knife.

Medical evidence presented in court classified her injuries as maim. The knife had penetrated her left lung, causing it to collapse.

A surgeon confirmed the location of the blade, while forensic analysis established that blood recovered from the knife, grass and clothing matched Bana’s DNA.

During his sworn defence, Muthoka maintained that they were still in a relationship at the time of the incident and had travelled to Dubai together.

He produced photographs, visas, M-Pesa receipts and WhatsApp messages in support of his account.

Muthoka claimed Bana had taken a knife from her shopping bag and stabbed herself during a struggle as he attempted to disarm her.

However, Magistrate Odhiambo dismissed his account, finding that the evidence established his responsibility for the attack.

The magistrate said the nature and severity of Bana’s injuries demonstrated Muthoka’s intention to kill her.

The prosecution, led by Principal Prosecution Counsel Barbara Sombo, called 10 witnesses during the trial.

Muthoka was convicted under Section 215 of the Criminal Procedure Code after being found guilty of attempted murder under Section 220(a) of the Penal Code.

The court has scheduled the matter for October 12, 2026, when Muthoka is expected to present his mitigation, the prosecution will make sentencing submissions, and the complainant will deliver a victim impact statement.