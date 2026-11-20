NAIROBI, Kenya, November 20, 2026 – Debutante Agnes Ngetich and defending champion Joyciline Jepkosgei are among elite athletes who will eyeing the world record in the women’s race at next month’s Valencia Marathon in the Spanish city.

In what is a first for the annual competition, organisers have explicitly declared that the focus of the women’s race will be break Ruth Chepng’etich’s world record of 2:09:56, offering a mouthwatering bonus of approximately Ksh 143 million (€1 million) for whoever achieves the feat.

“The excitement with which we are awaiting the first Sunday of December this year is indescribable. For the first time, without sounding pretentious, Valencia can say that the world record is the goal. I hope the athletes are sleeping well, because I’m already finding it hard to,” Marc Roig, international elite coordinator for the Valencia Marathon, said.

Ngetich, holder of the women-only world record in 21km, heads to Spain in high spirits, having clocked 1:05:15 at the World Road Running Championships in Copenhagen on September 20 to win the 21km crown.

Since then, she has run at one more race, the Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon, where she timed 1:04:23 to win the women’s category.

Her long-awaited marathon bow could be well worth the wait should she add another world record to what is already a glittering resume for the 25-year-old.

Ngetich is no stranger to Valencia, where she clocked 1:03:08 to win the women’s 21km at last year’s competition.

Jepkosgei is another runner who knows what it takes to smash world record, having already done so twice – in 2017.

The 33-year-old first clocked 1:04:52 at the 2017 Prague Half Marathon to become the fastest woman over the distance, before lowering it by one second at…you guessed it! The 2017 Valencia Half Marathon.

Having enjoyed unbridled success in the 21km, the question for athletics fans will be whether Jepkosgei and Ngetich will be able to replicate it in the 42km.

The world’s second fastest female marathon, Fotyen Tesfay would probably have something to say about that, considering there is no better opportunity for the Ethiopian to etch her name in history books as a world record holder.

The 28-year-old timed 2:10:51 on her way victory at this year’s Barcelona Marathon, and would definitely feel that the only way forward for her is upwards.

Also in contention is Kenya’s Lilian Kasait who will be hoping to bounce back from a disappointing show at the World Road Running Championships where she finished a disappointing 34th in the 21km.

The 2023 World 5km silver medalist, who began 2026 with victory at Daegu Marathon, will be looking to wind up the year on the same note.

A world record for the 29-year-old would be the biggest bounceback of the year.