Kenya’s Ngetich smashes half marathon world record in Copenhagen

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 20, 2026 – Kenya’s Agnes Ngetich wrote her name in history books with a women-only world record in the 21km at the World Road Running Championships in Copenhagen on Sunday morning.

Ngetich clocked 1:05:15 to cross the finish line first, and win Kenya’s first gold at the global championships.

Fellow Kenyan Veronicah Loleo came second in 1:06:05 as Florence Niyonkuru of Rwanda took bronze after finishing third in 1:06:08.

The win is Ngetich’s second major title in 2026, having already clinched the World Cross Country Championships earlier this year in Tallahassee, Florida.

Furthermore, her latest feat is her fourth world record, adding to the ones she already holds in the women’s 10km (women-only 29:27), 5km (14:13) and 10km mixed gender (28:46).