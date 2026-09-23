‘Guilty as charged:’ FKF admit Stars coach McCarthy’s lamentations in explosive expose

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 23, 2026 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) have admitted that Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy and the foreign members of his technical bench do not have work permits to operate in the country.

In a statement, the federation say securing the permits is an ongoing process and is being handled administratively.

“FKF is also aware of concerns surrounding the work permits of Coach Benni McCarthy and some members of his technical team. The Federation is working with the relevant Government agencies on the processing of the required documentation. The process is ongoing and FKF continues to follow up with the relevant offices to ensure it is concluded,” the statement read.

FKF also admit that Harambee Stars players are owed arrears from their allowances, part of which have been paid and should reflect in their individual accounts in the next few hours.

“The Ministry has confirmed that an outstanding payment relating to a previous Harambee Stars assignment has been cleared and is expected to reflect by tomorrow. There are other payments relating to national team preparations and allowances that are at different stages of processing. FKF is in regular communication with the Ministry and continues to work closely with the relevant offices to have these matters addressed,” FKF said.

The statement comes in the aftermath of 48 hours of high octane drama around the national team, topped by the head coach pouring his heart out over the frustrations experienced in his line of duty.

The South African admitted he does not have a work permit, which has hindered the execution of his responsibilities, including going to scout for players at local matches.

McCarthy also confirmed his charges have boycotted training owing to delayed payment of their outstanding allowances, dating back to four or five camps.

It is the latest scandal in what is turning out to be an embarassing circus for FKF president Hussein Mohammed and his top decision making organ, the National Executive Committee (NEC).

The NEC is split down the middle with one half supporting the supremo, whereas the other rallying around his deputy, MacDonald Mariga.

At the same time, nobody knows when the 2026/27 FKF Premier League will commence, with Kariobangi Sharks protesting their relegation on the basis of the 2025 guidelines.

Mombasa United, who should be taking their place in the top tier, insist they deserve to be there and need not play Sharks in a two-legged playoff — as is the case with the previous guidelines.

Against the backdrop of the the back-and-forth is the reality that Kenya is set to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

While infrastructural preparations seem to be progressing smoothly, there is nothing much to write home about concerning Harambee Stars.

In the short term, one can only shudder at the thought of the team losing their double-header Afcon qualifier against Eritrea (September 26) and Guinea (October 1).