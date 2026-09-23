From caddie to pro golfer: The Joyce Wanjiru story

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 23, 2026 – Joyce Wanjiru’s love affair with golf began in a rather unexpected way.

In 2009, she arrived at Kiambu Golf Club not as a player, but as a caddie, carrying golf bags and spending long hours walking the course.

Little did she know that the same fairways would eventually become the starting point of a journey that would take her to international competitions and, eventually, the professional ranks.

Being around golfers every day gradually drew her into the game.

Joyce Wanjiru in action during past golf events.

She watched how players approached different shots, studied their swings, and began to understand the strategy and discipline that golf demanded.

What started as a job soon became an interest, and that interest grew into a passion.

“I was a caddie, but being around the golf course every day made me curious about the game. I watched players and slowly started to understand what they were doing. That is really where my love for golf began,” Wanjiru says.

In 2010, she moved to Muthaiga Golf Club, where she continued working as a caddie while developing her own playing skills.

She was determined not to remain a spectator but wanted to pick up a club and test herself.

A year later, she became a full playing member of Kiambu Golf Club, officially beginning her competitive golfing career.

The transition from caddie to player required patience and plenty of practice.

Wanjiru had to develop her technique, learn to manage the mental demands of competition, and build the confidence to compete against established players.

Her persistence began to pay off.

In 2015, four years after becoming a playing member, she received her first national team call-up and represented Kenya at the East Africa Challenge Trophy in Malawi.

It was a defining moment for a golfer whose journey had started on the other side of the ropes.

“Representing Kenya for the first time was a very proud moment for me. I had come from being a caddie and learning the game from the sidelines, so being selected to play for my country showed me that the hard work was paying off,” she recalls.

The Malawi trip opened the door to more international opportunities.

Over the years, Wanjiru has represented Kenya in competitions in Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Mexico and Ghana.

The experiences exposed her to different courses, playing conditions and opponents, forcing her to adapt and grow as a golfer.

“International golf has taught me a lot. Every country and every course gives you something different. You learn to adapt, and you also learn a lot about yourself as a player,” she says.

Joyce Wanjiru in action during past golf events.

At home, Wanjiru continued to make her mark on the competitive circuit.

She is a regular participant in the Golf of the Year series and the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship and has steadily built a reputation as one of the country’s competitive amateur golfers.

Her 2025 season was particularly impressive.

She won seven of the 13 Golf of the Year events she contested and accumulated 129 points to lead the standings.

She also holds the ladies’ course record at Nakuru Golf Club after shooting four-under-par.

Her consistency has been reflected internationally too. Wanjiru has been listed on the World Amateur Golf Ranking since 2023 and currently occupies 754th position.

At Kiambu Golf Club, where she first encountered the sport as a caddie, Wanjiru is now helping shape the future of the game.

She coaches about 30 junior golfers, helping them develop their technical abilities while building the confidence required to compete.

Joyce Wanjiru in action during past golf events.

“I enjoy working with juniors because I know how my own journey started. You can have the talent, but sometimes you need someone to guide you, encourage you and tell you that you can do it,” she says.

For Wanjiru, mentoring is also about passing on the values that golf has taught her: discipline, patience, concentration and resilience.

She hopes her experience can convince more young people, particularly girls, that golf can offer them opportunities if they are willing to commit themselves to the sport.

Her own career has now entered a new chapter.

In early 2026, Wanjiru turned professional, taking the next step towards fulfilling her ambitions of competing at the highest level and representing Kenya on the international professional circuit.

She is part of the Britam golfers participating in the PGK Equator Tour, where she is leaving a mark as one of the few standout women golfers.

“I know turning professional means starting another journey. The competition will be tougher, but I am ready for the challenge. I have spent many years preparing myself for this, and now I want to see how far I can go. I extend my appreciation to Britam for supporting me in this journey,” she says.

For a woman who began by carrying other people’s golf bags, the transformation is remarkable.

The caddie who once watched players from the sidelines is now the one stepping onto the first tee with ambitions of her own.

But Wanjiru’s journey is not only about how far she can go. It is also about how many young golfers she can help along the way.

“I want young people, especially girls, to know that golf is for them too. You do not have to come from a certain background to play. If you are willing to learn, work hard and stay committed, you can make something out of it,” she says.

From a caddie at Kiambu to a Kenyan international, a leading amateur and now a professional golfer, Wanjiru story is a reminder that sometimes the journey to the first tee begins long before you ever pick up a club.