Kenyans Snow, Balala make positive starts at Rwanda Open

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 25 – Sunshine Development Tour players made a positive start to the Sunshine Tour-sanctioned Rwanda Open, with four players carding four-under-par 68s to finish tied for 20th after Thursday’s opening round at Kigali Golf Resort & Villas.

Kenya’s Greg Snow produced a flawless opening round, carding four birdies on the first, sixth, ninth, and 14th holes without dropping a shot to finish at 4-under-par.

Compatriot Adel Balala matched Snow’s score, combining four birdies on the eighth, 11th, 12th and 17th holes with a spectacular eagle on the ninth. He dropped shots on the 10th and 13th holes but recovered to finish under par.

Home favourite Celestin Nsanzuwera also posted a 4-under-par 68 after an eventful round featuring five birdies on the third, fourth, eighth, 12th and 15th holes, as well as an eagle on the ninth. He dropped shots on the sixth, seventh and 18th holes.

Ronald Rugumayo in action

Uganda’s Ronald Rugumayo continued his impressive run of form following his recent victory at the Pearl of Africa Golf Series in Uganda. He opened with a birdie on the first before a double-bogey briefly disrupted his round. He responded strongly with birdies on the third, ninth, 12th, 15th, 16th and 18th holes, offsetting a bogey on the 17th to also finish on 4-under-par.

Elsewhere, Kenya’s Jastas Madoya and Uganda’s Gaita Rodell carded 3-under-par 69s to share 35th place.

Kenya’s Daniel Nduva and Dismas Indiza finished at 70 to tie for 51st, while Uganda’s Grace Kasango, Nigeria’s Godwin Okoko, Uganda’s Willy Deus and Abraham Ainamani each carded 71 to finish 61st.

The Sunshine Development Tour contingent will return to action for the second round on Friday as the players look to build on their positive opening-day performances and position themselves for the weekend rounds.