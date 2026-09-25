Amisi urges Uhuru to stay out of active politics, invites Sifuna to PM party

KISII, Kenya, Sep 25 – People’s Renaissance Movement (PM) Party leader and Saboti MP Caleb Amisi has urged retired President Uhuru Kenyatta to stay out of active politics, while calling on Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna to consider joining his party ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking in Kisii while addressing women’s groups, Amisi urged Sifuna to reconsider his current political alliances and work with leaders who share his political objectives.

Amisi called on Sifuna to distance himself from leaders including Siaya Governor James Orengo and Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, arguing that bringing together leaders with similar political goals would strengthen Sifuna’s presidential ambitions.

The Saboti MP also said he had decided to work with former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, whom he described as a leader with experience and a development record.

Amisi also turned his attention to former President Uhuru Kenyatta, urging him to refrain from making public political interventions and instead support the so-called “WANTAM” brigade financially.

He accused Uhuru of attempting to influence opposition politics while publicly presenting himself as supportive of the opposition.

“I want to tell former President Uhuru Kenyatta not to deceive those of us in the opposition. You cannot claim to support us during the day and plan to steal our victory at night. Let the opposition be allowed to organise itself freely,” Amisi said.

Amisi’s remarks come as opposition leaders continue to negotiate political alliances and possible vehicles ahead of the 2027 elections.

The PM Party, which Amisi launched in August, has positioned itself as a political vehicle focused on economic liberation, justice and national renewal.

Amisi has previously said the party intends to field a presidential candidate in 2027 and has indicated that Sifuna would be invited to participate in its vetting process.

The Saboti MP has also previously advocated for opposition leaders to agree on a presidential candidate through a competitive nomination process rather than a boardroom arrangement.

Sifuna is separately associated with the Linda Mwananchi political movement, which has been exploring options for a political party ahead of the 2027 elections.