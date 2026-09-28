Kenya targets 50pc local production of essential medicines by 2030

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 — Kenya is targeting local production of at least half of its essential health products by 2030 as the government moves to reduce reliance on imports and strengthen the country’s pharmaceutical security.

The target is contained in the 2026–2030 Health Products and Technologies Local Manufacturing Strategy, which seeks to expand domestic pharmaceutical production while strengthening regulatory oversight and access to quality medicines.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the strategy is part of broader measures to build a more resilient health system and reduce Kenya’s vulnerability to disruptions in the global supply of medicines and other health products.

The push comes against the backdrop of heavy dependence on imports across the continent, with Africa currently importing more than 70 per cent of the health products it consumes, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

At the opening of the sixth PharmaReg AfriSummit 2026, Duale outlined measures Kenya is taking to expand domestic manufacturing and strengthen regulatory cooperation across Africa.

“13 new pharmaceutical companies have commenced operations in Kenya, with some already producing medicines and other health products for export,” MoH said,

The government said 13 new pharmaceutical companies have commenced operations in Kenya, with some already producing medicines and other health products for export.

The expansion is expected to strengthen local supply chains while creating opportunities for Kenyan manufacturers to serve regional markets.

Tougher regulation

Alongside the manufacturing drive, Kenya is stepping up surveillance of medicines and other health products in the market.

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board has intensified market surveillance, with the Ministry saying more than 2,200 substandard, falsified and non-compliant products have been removed from the market.

Kenya is also advancing its regulatory system towards World Health Organization Maturity Level 3, a benchmark intended to strengthen the capacity and effectiveness of national medicines regulatory systems.

The regulatory push is aimed at ensuring that increased local production is matched by stronger quality controls and consumer protection.

Africa’s pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity remains uneven, with about 85 per cent of the continent’s pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities concentrated in just eight countries, according to the Ministry.

Kenya’s strategy therefore seeks to position domestic manufacturers to meet a larger share of national demand while developing their capacity to compete in regional and international markets.

The issues are at the centre of the five-day PharmaReg AfriSummit 2026, held under the theme “Building the Bridge of Health.”

More than 450 health professionals, regulators, pharmaceutical industry representatives and development partners from Africa and beyond are attending the summit to discuss pharmaceutical regulation, local manufacturing and Universal Health Coverage.

The government said greater regulatory cooperation among African countries will be critical in expanding access to safe and quality health products while supporting the growth of the continent’s pharmaceutical industry.