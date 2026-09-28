DCI rejects report linking officer to alleged election materials interception

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has rejected as “false and misleading” a report linking its officers to the alleged interception of a vehicle at the Uganda border and confiscation of election-related materials.

The DCI said no officer was involved in the alleged incident, disputing claims that three occupants of the vehicle were questioned and that voter registration materials belonging to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) were seized.

The Directorate also denied claims that one of its officers was investigating alleged electoral malpractice, was warned to abandon the matter or face transfer, and was subsequently moved to DCI headquarters.

“These allegations are false, inaccurate and wholly without foundation,” the DCI said in a statement issued on Monday.

“There is no such officer, no such arrest as portrayed and no such transfer linked to any electoral investigation as described in the report. The publication is therefore misleading.”

The DCI said it was particularly concerned about the report’s timing as Kenya begins preparations for the 2027 General Election, arguing that unverified claims about electoral security could undermine public confidence in institutions.

The Directorate further faulted the publication for not seeking its response before airing and publishing the allegations.

“Responsible journalism on matters of national security and electoral integrity requires verification and an opportunity for the institution concerned to respond,” the DCI said.

The agency reiterated its commitment to supporting what it described as a free, fair, transparent and credible electoral process, saying its officers would continue to operate within the Constitution and the law.

“No officer of the DCI is above the law, and no officer is instructed to abandon a lawful investigation,” it said.

The DCI urged media organisations and journalists to exercise caution when reporting on sensitive electoral and security matters, saying verification was necessary to protect public confidence and electoral integrity.

The Directorate said it would formally raise the matter with the relevant statutory bodies responsible for media standards and accountability, while respecting the constitutional guarantee of media freedom.

It advised the public to “treat the report as unfounded.”