DCI warns against fake profits in flashy Forex, crypto world

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has raised concerns over the flashy lifestyles displayed by some Forex and cryptocurrency traders online, warning Kenyans to look beyond the luxury cars, cash and expensive outings showcased on social media.

The DCI said some individuals operating in the Forex and crypto space use social media to project an image of extraordinary wealth, with trading dashboards, large amounts of cash, luxury vehicles, expensive drinks and international trips forming part of their online persona.

The agency cautioned that such displays should not automatically be interpreted as evidence of genuine or sustainable profits.

The warning comes as Forex and cryptocurrency trading continues to attract young Kenyans seeking alternative sources of income, with social media increasingly being used to promote trading strategies, investment opportunities and financial signals.

According to the DCI, some of those involved in the online money-making ecosystem operate around Forex trading, cryptocurrency, arbitrage, betting and Telegram-based trading signals.

The agency said some of the online dashboards used to showcase profits could be fabricated, creating the impression that individuals are making large returns when the figures displayed may not represent actual earnings.

The DCI also highlighted the use of luxury cars, which it said are sometimes hired for social media content, as part of efforts to project an image of financial success.

The agency’s message also drew attention to the darker side of the online money-making ecosystem, including scams, phishing, fake trading platforms, fraudulent wallets, identity theft, deepfakes and money-laundering schemes commonly referred to as “wash-wash”.

“Easy money, easy go. Plus lifetime dire consequences,” the DCI warned.

The agency said some individuals use social engineering and fake platforms to persuade unsuspecting members of the public to part with their money.

Social media followers can consequently be exposed to investment schemes based on promises of quick returns, with victims potentially losing their savings after being persuaded by apparently successful traders.

The DCI urged members of the public to exercise caution and verify financial opportunities before committing their money.

The DCI stated that the warning does not mean that Forex or cryptocurrency trading is itself illegal. Rather, the concern raised by the agency relates to fraudulent activities and deceptive practices that can be presented alongside legitimate trading.

The DCI’s warning also comes against the backdrop of growing interest in digital assets and online trading, where influencers often use displays of wealth to build credibility and attract followers.

“Kenya is safe when you are safe. DCI is watching,” the DCI stated.