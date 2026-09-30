[PICTURE STORY] Murkomen Joins Ruto, Dangote for Lamu Refinery Groundbreaking

NAIROBI,Kenya Sep 30 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen is heading to Lamu for the groundbreaking ceremony of the proposed Sh2.2 trillion East Africa Oil Refinery, as the coastal county prepares to host President William Ruto, Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote and other high-profile guests.

Murkomen is among senior government officials expected in Lamu on Wednesday for the ceremony, which is scheduled to mark the formal start of the multibillion-shilling project.

The refinery, backed by Dangote Industries, is expected to have a processing capacity of 700,000 barrels of crude oil per day and is projected to be completed by 2030. Reports indicate that the facility is intended to reduce East Africa’s reliance on imported petroleum products while supporting regional fuel security and related industries.

Preparations for the launch have been ongoing, with authorities in Lamu putting in place security and logistical arrangements for the event.

Lamu County Commissioner Stephen Sangolo said authorities were expecting a major gathering, with up to 14 heads of state and about 2,000 invited guests anticipated to attend the ceremony.

The project is expected to position Lamu as a major energy and petrochemical hub, with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki previously saying it could create about 50,000 jobs and reduce Kenya’s reliance on imported petroleum products.

Dangote arrived in Lamu on Tuesday ahead of the ceremony, while construction equipment has already been delivered to the area through the Port of Lamu.

Murkomen’s arrival comes amid heightened security preparations for the high-profile event, which is expected to attract government officials, regional leaders, investors and local representatives.

The groundbreaking, however, comes against the backdrop of a land dispute involving residents of the Hindi/Manda/Magogoni area.

The Malindi Environment and Land Court has ordered parties to maintain the status quo on disputed land identified as LR No. 13061 pending further proceedings. The case was filed by Salim Tima Swale and 132 others, who have challenged activities on land they claim to have occupied and used for generations.