Sixteen teams to battle for supremacy as Embu hosts Chapa Dimba Eastern Regional finals

EMBU, Kenya, Oct 1 – Sixteen teams will square it out for the Safaricom Chapa Dimba Eastern region supremacy, with eight boys and eight girls teams battling for titles and a ticket to the national finals.

The three-day tournament, running from Friday to Sunday, will bring together teams from the region’s eight counties.

The quarterfinals will kick off on Friday across four venues: Nembure Grounds, Kamiu Grounds, Embu Showgrounds, and the University of Embu Grounds.

The action will then move to the semi-finals on Saturday, before the two category finals take place on Sunday at Moi Stadium, Embu, where the Eastern Region champions will be crowned.

In the girls’ category, defending regional champions Syomunyu Queens from Kitui will begin their title defence against hosts Royal Queens Academy from Embu at the University of Embu Grounds, with kick-off scheduled for 9:00 a.m.

Syomunyu Queens head coach Amos Mulwa said his side is prepared for the challenge ahead, acknowledging the increased pressure that comes with being the defending champions.

“First, I want to congratulate my girls for making it to this stage. The competition has been fierce, with every team fighting for a place in the regionals. We are here to defend our title, and while we expect a tough challenge, we are ready for it,” Mulwa said.

Syomunyu Secondary School in action against Chuka University Starlets during the Safaricom Chapa Dimba Season Four Eastern Regionals at Kinoru Stadium in Meru.

Every team wants to beat the defending champions, but our opponents should know that it will not be a walk in the park. We are determined to retain our crown, and our focus is to stick to our playing system, take each match as it comes, and fight to the very end,” added Mulwa.

The other girls’ quarter-finals will see Dakabaricha from Marsabit take on Bridge Starlets from Isiolo at Embu Showgrounds, while Meru’s Akuune Queens face MCF Starlets from Machakos at Nembure Grounds. At Kamiu Grounds, AIC Sultan Queens from Makueni will face Mugona Girls from Tharaka-Nithi.

The boys’ quarterfinals will follow at 11:00 a.m., with the region’s emerging football talent also seeking a place in the last four.

Meru’s Makinduri Rockstars will face SMPI Academy from Kitui at Embu Showgrounds, while MAFA Academy from Isiolo will take on Kajiunduthi High School from Tharaka-Nithi at Kamiu Grounds.

At Nembure Grounds, hosts Black Cats Football Academy will face Mbuthani Secondary School from Makueni, while Golden Football Academy from Machakos will take on Abdary FC from Marsabit at the University of Embu Grounds.

For Black Cats Football Academy head coach Sammy Githinji, playing on home ground provides added motivation as the team seeks to secure the regional title.

“It is exciting to reach this stage. Safaricom Chapa Dimba is highly competitive, and every team dreams of making it to the regional finals, if not the nationals. There is pressure that comes with playing at home, but we are prepared for the task ahead. Our goal is to compete for the regional title and ensure the trophy stays in Embu,” said Githinji.

Syomunyu Secondary School in action against Chuka University Starlets during the Safaricom Chapa Dimba Season Four Eastern Regionals at Kinoru Stadium in Meru.

Beyond the pitch, players and coaches will participate in development clinics later in the afternoon, covering areas including financial literacy, data privacy, mental health, and AI-powered vests.

The quarter-final winners will advance to Saturday’s semi-finals, with the successful teams progressing to Sunday’s finals at Moi Stadium.

The boys’ and girls’ regional champions will each pocket Sh250,000 and earn the opportunity to represent the Eastern Region at the Safaricom Chapa Dimba National Finals scheduled for early next year. The runners-up in both categories will each receive Sh150,000.

Individual awards will also be contested, with the Best Goalkeeper and Top Scorer in each category each receiving Sh30,000.

The Most Valuable Player (MVP) will also receive Sh30,000, alongside a fully funded tertiary education scholarship under the Safaricom Citizens of the Future Programme.

The Eastern Region tournament continues to provide a competitive platform for young footballers to showcase their talent, with 382 teams registering for this season’s campaign.

The registrations comprised 272 boys’ teams and 110 girls’ teams, highlighting the growing participation in grassroots football across the region.

Meru recorded the highest number of registrations with 81 teams, followed by Machakos with 79.

Marsabit registered 51 teams, Isiolo 50, Kitui 47, Makueni 35, Tharaka-Nithi 21, and Embu 18.