Kakamega Govt Rejects Video Linking Barasa to Alleged Witch Doctor

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 30 – The Kakamega County Government has dismissed a video circulating on social media that purports to link Governor Fernandes Barasa to an alleged witch doctor, describing the material as malicious and defamatory.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the county government accused former Kakamega Senator Cleo Malalah of circulating the video and attempting to portray the governor in a false light.

The county said the material was allegedly digitally manipulated or generated using artificial intelligence to create an impression about Barasa’s character, beliefs and conduct.

It described the publication as a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and damage the governor’s reputation.

“This is a calculated attempt to manufacture a false narrative about the Governor’s character, beliefs and conduct, with the clear intention of misleading the public and injuring his reputation,” the county said.

According to the county government, the alleged use of manipulated or AI-generated content against a public officer goes beyond political debate when such material is deliberately disseminated with the intention of causing reputational damage.

“It is a serious matter that warrants appropriate scrutiny, particularly where such material is deliberately published and disseminated with the intention of causing reputational harm,” it added.

The county said it had commenced legal proceedings against Malalah and other individuals it alleges were involved in the publication and distribution of the video.

The matter was also reported at Kakamega Central Police Station and referred to the relevant authorities for further action, according to the statement.

The county government urged members of the public to stop sharing the video, warning against further circulation of what it termed manipulated material.

It also sought to counter the portrayal of Barasa’s religious beliefs, describing him as a practising Christian and member of the Roman Catholic Church.

“The people of Kakamega know their Governor as a devoted Christian and committed member of the Roman Catholic Church, whose public service is anchored in faith, integrity and a commitment to the welfare of the people,” the statement said .