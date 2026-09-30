Doctors challenge SRC suspension of revised county pay structures

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 30 – The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has challenged the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) decision to suspend the implementation of revised remuneration and benefits for officers in county governments.

KMPDU Secretary-General Davji Atellah accused the commission of applying fiscal responsibility measures selectively to employees in devolved units, arguing that county workers should not bear the brunt of efforts to contain the public wage bill.

“We cannot have one National Treasury and one public wage bill, yet apply fiscal responsibility selectively when it comes to devolved workers,” Atellah said.

The SRC suspended the implementation of three revised remuneration and benefits structures with immediate effect in a letter dated September 11, 2026, following deliberations on submissions made by the Council of Governors.

The commission said its decision was driven by concerns over the ability of counties to sustain the additional remuneration costs.

According to the SRC, the majority of county governments currently have a wage-bill-to-ordinary-revenue ratio exceeding 35 per cent.

“The commission was therefore of the view that implementation of the remuneration and benefits structures, in the prevailing fiscal circumstances, would have significant implications for the affordability and fiscal sustainability of the public wage bill at the county level,” the commission said.

The SRC said it was guided by Article 201 of the Constitution and the Public Finance Management Act, which require prudent and responsible management of public resources and adherence to principles of fiscal responsibility.

It consequently determined that implementation of the revised structures in the prevailing fiscal environment would not be sustainable.

The suspended structures cover State officers in county executives, members of county public service boards, county secretaries and county attorneys.

The remuneration and benefits structure for State officers in county executives and that for county secretaries and county attorneys were communicated by the SRC on July 30, while the structure for members of county public service boards was communicated on July 21.

The commission said the suspension would allow further consultations with the Council of Governors, the Commission on Revenue Allocation and the National Treasury.

KMPDU, however, said the decision had implications for workers delivering essential services at the county level.

Atellah said county health workers and other devolved employees were public servants who should receive fair and predictable remuneration.

“Devolution cannot mean devolving responsibilities while withholding the resources and conditions necessary for workers to deliver essential services,” he said.

He called for the affordability and fiscal sustainability concerns raised by the SRC to be addressed through consultations involving the commission, the Council of Governors, the National Treasury, the CRA and representatives of affected workers.

“We will not sit back as county workers are asked to carry the burden of fiscal pressures alone,” Atellah said.

The union wants the suspension reversed and has called for substantive engagement with workers and their representatives before any further decisions are made.

“The wage bill is a national responsibility. The dignity of workers is non-negotiable,” Atellah said.

The disagreement comes amid continued efforts by the national and county governments to contain public expenditure and keep the public wage bill within sustainable levels while maintaining delivery of essential services.