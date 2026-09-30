ODM announces countrywide candle-lighting events to mark Raila memorial

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has announced a countrywide candle-lighting event on FridaY as part of activities to mark the first anniversary of the death of former party leader Raila Odinga.

The party said the candle-lighting ceremony will be held simultaneously across the country at 6pm, with members of the public invited to participate in remembrance of the former Prime Minister.

ODM said the event has been organised in conjunction with the National Steering Committee coordinating activities for the first anniversary of Raila’s memorial.

The party announced the programme following a meeting of its Central Committee on September 9, saying October has been dedicated to activities aimed at remembering Raila and reflecting on the values and causes he championed during his political career.

“October has been dedicated to activities that will give Kenyans an opportunity to remember Baba and bring to memory the values he stood for, the fights he put up for the betterment of the society and the love he had for Kenyans and his motherland of Kenya,” ODM said.

The party said the candle-lighting exercise will bring together Kenyans from different backgrounds under the theme #MweziWaBaba, with participants expected to light candles at county headquarters and other designated venues.

In Nairobi, the main event will be held at Uhuru Park Grounds, with activities scheduled to begin at 3pm, according to the party.

In Mombasa, the candle-lighting ceremony will take place at Treasury Square, while in Kisumu, the event will be held at Kisumu Central Square.

ODM said similar events will take place across the country, allowing Kenyans to participate from their respective counties and designated venues.

The party’s current leadership is headed by Senator Oburu Oginga, with Gladys Wanga serving as national chairperson. ODM’s official website says the party continues to emphasise democracy, social justice and service to the public as part of its stated values.

Raila died in October 2025, bringing to an end a decades-long political career during which he served as Kenya’s Prime Minister between 2008 and 2013 and remained a prominent figure in the country’s opposition politics.

ODM said the October activities are intended to provide an opportunity to reflect on his contribution to Kenya and remember the values associated with his public life.

The candle-lighting event will precede other activities planned during the month as the party marks the first anniversary of Raila’s death.

The announcement comes as ODM continues to organise its structures and activities ahead of the 2027 General Election, although the candle-lighting programme has been presented by the party primarily as a memorial activity.

The party has urged Kenyans from all walks of life to participate in the October 2 event by lighting candles at the designated venues or wherever they will be.

ODM has branded the month-long remembrance programme #MweziWaBaba.