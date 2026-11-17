NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 17 – ODM Director of Elections Junet Mohammed has declared that the party will not support President William Ruto’s re-election bid for free, insisting that ODM must secure a share of government and political power in return for backing the President in 2027.

Junet said ODM was not formed to remain in opposition or simply push for development projects but to capture and exercise political power.

He acknowledged that President Ruto had delivered development projects but maintained that ODM’s main interest in the broad-based government was to secure a meaningful stake in leadership.

“ODM is not an NGO. It is a political party that has been formed to capture and exercise political power. That is why the party leader has said, what do we want? Power,” Junet declared.

He added that the party would negotiate directly with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to ensure its contribution to Ruto’s re-election campaign translates into positions in government.

“We will form the government together with UDA and we will negotiate with UDA. Nothing is for free. Our support for UDA must count for something and we must share power,” he said.

Junet insisted that ODM would not accept what he described as unconditional support for Ruto, arguing that the party must negotiate based on its political strength and national influence.

“We want to be in that government and we are the ones to rule as ODM,” he stated, adding that the party had already prepared major conditions for the proposed political arrangement.

The ODM elections director also warned politicians seeking to challenge the party’s influence in its traditional strongholds, declaring that the party would not surrender any political ground to its partners.

He identified Nyanza, Western, Nairobi, North Eastern and Coast as areas where ODM enjoys significant support, saying the party would fiercely defend its influence.

“We will defend those strongholds to death. And we will not spare anybody who comes to interfere with the strongholds of ODM,” Junet warned.

He further cautioned smaller political parties operating within the broad-based arrangement against attempting to weaken ODM’s influence as the country prepares for the 2027 General Election.

Junet maintained that ODM’s participation in the broad-based government was based on an agreement to work with UDA in running the country and should not be mistaken for a political favour.

“We are in a broad-based government by right, we are not vagrants. We did not go for a walk. We went to form a government with UDA,” he said.