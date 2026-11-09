Karauri joins UDA to challenge Sakaja for Nairobi governor seat

NAIROBI,Kenya Nov 9 – Kasarani MP Ronald Karauri has officially joined the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), setting the stage for a potentially bruising contest for the party’s ticket as he seeks to become Nairobi governor in the 2027 General Election.

Karauri’s entry into the ruling party comes days after Governor Johnson Sakaja defected from UDA to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), opening up a new political contest for control of City Hall.

The former SportPesa chief executive has been positioning himself for the Nairobi gubernatorial race since February, when he announced his intention to challenge for the county’s top seat, promising to address persistent problems facing residents, including poor roads, garbage collection and water shortages.

His decision to join UDA gives him a new political platform to pursue the ambition, having entered Parliament in 2022 as an independent candidate after winning the Kasarani constituency seat.

The move also reshapes the political contest in Nairobi, where the departure of Sakaja from UDA has altered the balance of power between parties seeking to control the capital.

Sakaja, who was elected governor on a UDA ticket in 2022, formally joined ODM on November 2, where he is expected to seek a second term.

His defection has placed him in a potentially difficult position within ODM, which already has established gubernatorial aspirants, including Makadara MP George Aladwa.

ODM Deputy Party Leader Simba Arati has maintained that the party will conduct free and fair nominations, warning that aspirants seeking the Nairobi seat will have to compete for the ticket.

Karauri had previously criticised Sakaja’s decision to abandon UDA, accusing him of seeking a new political platform to deflect attention from his performance at City Hall.

“Sakaja won Nairobi on a UDA ticket. He’s not leaving UDA because of any problem with the party — he’s running to ODM because he thinks a new colour will make people forget his record. Collapsed buildings, flooding, garbage, unpaid bursaries and four years of City Hall mess,” Karauri said in a previous statement.

The Kasarani legislator has also outlined an ambitious programme for the city, promising to audit buildings and development approvals, improve revenue collection and redirect county spending towards essential services.

He has argued that Nairobi can improve service delivery without imposing additional taxes on residents, pointing to billions of shillings in uncollected revenue and weaknesses in expenditure management.

Karauri said he would prioritise accountability in county spending, arguing that every payment, contract and project should be traceable to the services delivered to residents.

He also pledged to address staffing shortages and medicine supplies in county health facilities, alongside improving water supply and clearing blocked drainage systems.

His political background combines business, aviation and elective leadership. Before entering politics, Karauri served as chief executive of SportPesa and worked as a pilot with Kenya Airways for 11 years, including five years as a captain.

The Nairobi gubernatorial contest is attracting a growing number of political heavyweights, with different parties positioning themselves to capture the county’s influential political and economic base.

Apart from Karauri and Sakaja, other aspirants include Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, who is associated with the Mwananchi Party, and Embakasi North MP James Gakuya, who is linked to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).

Aladwa is seeking the ODM ticket, while former Starehe MP Bishop Margaret Wanjiru is pursuing the seat through the Kenya Moja Movement Party. Businesswoman Agnes Kagure has also been associated with the gubernatorial contest.

The ruling party’s Nairobi ambitions could also face competition from Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku, who has announced interest in the governorship on a UDA ticket.

Karauri’s entry therefore sets up a potentially competitive nomination battle within UDA, even as ODM grapples with its own succession contest following Sakaja’s arrival.