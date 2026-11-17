NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 17 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has received three sitting Members of Parliament who have abandoned President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party for his Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).

The three lawmakers are Gatundu South MP Gabriel Kagombe, Laikipia West MP Wachira Karani and Nyeri Woman Representative Rahab Mukami.

Gachagua received the legislators at his Wamunyoro residence, where he welcomed them into DCP and declared that the party was open to more politicians seeking a new political home.

“All politics is local. A defining moment for Mlima politics,” Gachagua said while announcing the defections.

He described DCP as “the party of the moment and the future”, adding that leaders were free to join the outfit without conditions.

“I welcome all leaders who wish to join our party and come back home unconditionally,” he said.

The latest defections add to Gachagua’s efforts to build DCP into a strong political force in the Mt Kenya region, which was a key support base for Ruto during the 2022 General Election.

Gachagua also announced that DCP’s recruitment window would remain open until December 31, 2026, giving other politicians time to leave their current parties and join his outfit ahead of the next election.

“Our transfer window is open to everyone and will close on 31st December 2026,” he said.

Gachagua further claimed that DCP had grown from 19 members to 25 following the latest political movements.

He expressed confidence that the party would attract even more elected leaders before the 2027 elections.

“The DCP team has grown from 19 members to 25. I have no doubt that we will have 60 MPs by next year,” he said.

The latest arrivals come amid a series of political movements involving leaders who have abandoned UDA for Gachagua’s party.

Among the politicians who have joined DCP are Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata, Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja, Nyandarua Governor Kiarie Badilisha and several MPs from the Mt Kenya region.

Gachagua has been seeking to consolidate support in the region following his fallout with Ruto and his impeachment as Deputy President in October 2024.

The former Deputy President has increasingly positioned DCP as an alternative political vehicle for leaders seeking to challenge UDA’s influence in the region.