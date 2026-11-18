NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 – The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has approved the cross-listing of Mauritius-based Africa Eats Ltd on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), alongside a new dividend-focused exchange-traded fund (ETF), expanding investment options available to local investors.

Africa Eats will join the NSE’s Main Investment Market Segment through a cross-listing by introduction, a process that will not involve issuing new shares or raising fresh capital.

The company, which is already listed on the High-Growth Segment of the Stock Exchange of Mauritius, holds minority equity stakes in food and agriculture businesses across East Africa.

Its investments cover production, aggregation, processing and distribution of fruits, vegetables, grains, honey and livestock, with the company targeting small and medium-sized enterprises linked to smallholder farmers.

“The cross-listing is by way of introduction, and no new shares will be offered or capital raised through the listing,” the CMA said.

The listing is intended to widen Africa Eats’ investor base, improve liquidity and deepen its presence in East Africa’s capital markets.

Separately, the regulator has approved Tradiam Asset Managers Limited to establish and list the Leo Dividend Exchange Traded Fund on the NSE.

The passively managed fund will track the Tradiam NSE Dividend Leaders Index, providing exposure to a basket of NSE-listed companies with a consistent record of paying dividends.

“Dividends received from the underlying shares will be distributed to unitholders on a quarterly basis.”

The ETF will give investors access to dividend-paying companies through a single listed investment product, rather than having to purchase shares in each company individually.

The approvals add to the range of securities available on the local bourse, although the CMA did not disclose the ETF’s launch date, fees, initial fund size or the companies that will make up its underlying index.

The regulator advised investors to familiarise themselves with securities and investment schemes before committing funds and to transact only through licensed and approved capital markets intermediaries.