NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 – Waunifor-Flax Road winding through productive agricultural land. The road is strengthening connectivity for farming communities, easing the transportation of tea, milk and other agricultural produce to markets while linking residents to wider economic opportunities.

Agricultural transportation is becoming easier for farmers in Chesokor, Flax and surrounding communities following the ongoing upgrading of the Waunifor-Flax Road, which is improving access to markets and strengthening connections between farming areas in Elgeyo Marakwet and neighbouring Uasin Gishu County.

Previously, transporting farm produce was a major challenge, particularly during the rainy season when muddy and slippery road conditions disrupted movement. Vehicles frequently got stuck, deliveries were delayed, and farmers faced difficulties getting their produce to markets and buyers.

The improved road is now easing these challenges, providing a more reliable connection to trading centres, including Chepkorio, Cheptiret and Eldoret, while shortening journeys for residents who previously had to use longer routes to access commercial centres.

For Hezron Kipkorir Kiprop, a resident of Flax in Elgeyo Marakwet County, the transformation is already evident in the movement of goods and agricultural produce.

“Previously, vehicles would get stuck, and products took longer to reach the market. Now goods can arrive on time, and farmers can transport their produce more easily,” he says.

The improved connectivity is particularly significant for farming households whose livelihoods depend on the timely transportation of agricultural produce. The area supports the production of milk, tea, maize, pyrethrum and avocados, among other crops, making reliable road access essential for connecting farmers to buyers.

He notes that improved connectivity is expected to strengthen agricultural trade and support farmers’ livelihoods.Stanley Kiplagat Kimaiyo, a farmer from Chesokor, says the improved road will make it easier to transport agricultural produce, particularly milk and maize, while opening up better opportunities for farmers to access markets.

He notes that the previous road conditions made movement difficult during rainy seasons but expresses optimism that the ongoing improvements will provide lasting benefits to agricultural households.

For farmers dealing with perishable products such as milk, improved accessibility is particularly important in facilitating timely deliveries and reducing transportation disruptions.

The benefits also extend to traders and transport operators who depend on the route to move goods and connect rural communities to commercial centres.

The Waunifor-Flax Road is therefore strengthening the link between rural production areas and wider commercial markets. By easing the movement of agricultural produce and improving access to trading centres, the project is helping farmers connect their livelihoods to broader economic opportunities across Elgeyo Marakwet and Uasin Gishu counties.