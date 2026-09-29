NBA steps up nationwide campaign to counter GMO misinformation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 — The National Biosafety Authority (NBA) has intensified its nationwide public awareness campaign to counter misinformation and disinformation about genetically modified organisms (GMOs), taking its sensitisation drive to Lamu and Kwale counties.

NBA Board Chairperson David Wamatsi and Acting Chief Executive Officer Dr Ann Karimi led stakeholder engagements aimed at helping farmers and other communities understand the Authority’s regulatory role and the science and safety considerations surrounding biotechnology.

The campaign comes amid continued public debate over GMOs in Kenya, with a 2026 study finding that public perceptions remain divided and that gaps in awareness of biotechnology and the institutions involved persist.

Neutral

Speaking during the engagements, Wamatsi said the NBA’s mandate is to regulate GMOs while safeguarding human and animal health and protecting the environment.

“We are here to explain to our farmers and other stakeholders what we do as an Authority so that they can have a better understanding,” he said.

Karimi reiterated that the Authority does not take a position for or against GMO technology, saying its decisions are guided by science, evidence and its regulatory mandate.

The NBA’s stated mandate includes supervising and controlling the transfer, handling and use of GMOs, including research, environmental release, commercialisation and related activities.

The Authority has also previously said that GMOs undergo regulatory assessment before approval and that its role is to provide science-based information to the public rather than compel adoption.

Lamu farmers engaged

In Lamu, the NBA held sensitisation forums as part of its wider public awareness campaign.

Lamu Deputy Governor Mubarak Mohamed said the country needed to remain open to technological developments, citing potential applications in areas including disease control and drought-resistant agricultural products.

The NBA team also held discussions with Lamu County Commissioner Stephen Shogolo to brief him on the Authority’s awareness campaign and its efforts to engage communities and other stakeholders on biosafety and biotechnology.

The Lamu engagement followed a separate sensitisation programme in Mpeketoni, where farmers were urged to understand GMO technology and its potential applications in agriculture.

Karimi has said the regulatory process involves scrutiny of GMO technologies before approval and urged farmers to seek information rather than rely on unverified claims.

‘Walking for a Biosafe Nation’

In Kwale, the Authority and other stakeholders organised a 10-kilometre community walk dubbed “Walking for a Biosafe Nation” to sensitise residents of Msambweni Sub-County on biosafety, biotechnology and GMOs.

The walk began at Mwabungo and ended at Kinondo Social Hall, passing through Galu Beach, where participants were taken through the mandate of the NBA and its role in regulating GMOs.

More than 330 people took part in the initiative, which started at 7am and ended at 9am.

Msambweni Deputy County Commissioner Josphat Mutisya flagged off the walk and urged the Authority to extend similar awareness activities to other parts of the country to help communities understand its mandate.

Karimi again emphasised the Authority’s neutral position on GMO debates, saying it relies on science, evidence and its regulatory responsibilities.

The campaign is part of the NBA’s broader efforts to strengthen public awareness and engagement around biosafety. Its 2023–2027 strategic plan identifies public awareness, stakeholder engagement and evidence-based decision-making as key elements of its regulatory work.

The Authority has previously conducted county-level awareness forums and developed information materials on biosafety and GMOs as part of its public outreach programmes.

The latest campaign comes as Kenya continues to debate the role of biotechnology in agriculture, food security and environmental protection, with the NBA seeking to position itself as the regulator and source of science-based information on GMO-related activities.