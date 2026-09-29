TSC CEO job reopened with Sh698,600 monthly salary

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 29 – The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has reopened applications for its Secretary and Chief Executive Officer after a court order forced the commission to restart the recruitment process.

The position comes with a monthly gross salary of Sh698,600, alongside a range of benefits including a medical cover, official vehicle, retirement gratuity and mortgage and car loan facilities.

The new CEO will head the TSC secretariat, serve as its Accounting Officer and oversee implementation of the Commission’s policies and decisions.

The position has remained under acting leadership since former CEO Nancy Macharia completed her second and final five-year term on June 30, 2025. Evaleen Mitei has been serving as acting Secretary/CEO.

The fresh recruitment follows a September 17 High Court ruling that quashed the previous hiring process and directed TSC to advertise the position afresh after finding procedural shortcomings in the earlier recruitment.

Under the new advert, applicants must be Kenyan citizens, hold a degree in education and have at least 10 years’ experience in education, administration, management, public administration, human resource or financial management.

The successful candidate will serve for five years, with the possibility of reappointment for another five-year term.

Applications close on October 30, 2026 at 5pm.