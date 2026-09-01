TSC re-advertises 1,631 promotion slots for teachers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 1 — The Teachers Service Commission has re-advertised 1,631 promotional positions for serving teachers, giving educators another chance to compete for administrative and leadership posts in primary and secondary schools.

The vacancies include 1,470 Deputy Headteacher II positions in primary schools, 132 Deputy Principal III positions and 29 Senior Master II positions in secondary schools.

The new recruitment drive comes barely weeks after the Commission announced a larger promotion exercise targeting thousands of teachers, with the latest advertisement offering a fresh opportunity for those seeking career progression within the teaching service.

According to a notice published on MyGov on Tuesday, teachers interested in the positions must submit their applications through the TSC online recruitment portal by midnight on September 14.

The Commission said it would not accept applications submitted manually.

Teachers who applied for the same positions under the earlier advertisement and successfully submitted their applications will not be required to apply again.

The 1,470 Deputy Headteacher II positions are advertised under Advert No. 110/2026 and are graded C4, equivalent to T-Scale 9.

The 132 Deputy Principal III positions are listed under Advert No. 108/2026, while the 29 Senior Master II posts appear under Advert No. 109/2026. Both positions are graded D1, equivalent to T-Scale 11.

The positions are part of the career progression structure established under the Commission’s Career Progression Guidelines for Teachers.

Successful candidates will be deployed to schools and institutions where vacancies exist, meaning they may be posted to stations other than their current workplaces.

The Commission has advised serving teachers to confirm that they meet the prescribed qualifications before submitting their applications and to ensure that their online profiles contain accurate and up-to-date information.

Another chance after July recruitment

The re-advertisement comes after TSC launched a major promotion exercise in July, announcing 34,016 promotional vacancies across primary and secondary schools and teacher training colleges.

The exercise was intended to create opportunities for teachers to move up the career ladder while addressing concerns over stagnation within the teaching service.

Applications for that exercise closed on August 10, after which the Commission moved to the shortlisting and interview stages.

The latest advertisement is therefore a smaller, targeted exercise covering three categories of promotional posts.

The Deputy Headteacher II position is an administrative role in primary schools, with the holder expected to assist the headteacher in the management of the institution, supervision of staff and implementation of the curriculum.

In secondary schools, Deputy Principal III and Senior Master II are Grade D1 positions carrying T-Scale 11.

The 2025–2029 collective bargaining agreement places the basic salary for teachers in Grade C4 at between Sh57,667 and Sh72,988, while those in Grade D1 earn between Sh80,500 and Sh97,827, before allowances and statutory deductions.

The Commission said the recruitment would be undertaken in accordance with the Career Progression Guidelines and urged teachers who meet the requirements to apply.

TSC also reiterated its commitment to equal opportunity and encouraged qualified persons with disabilities to participate in the recruitment process.

The Commission, which derives its mandate from Article 237 of the Constitution, did not provide station-by-station details of the vacancies in the advertisement.

Teachers seeking the positions will therefore need to be prepared for deployment to institutions where the Commission has identified vacancies.

With the application deadline set for September 14, the Commission has urged eligible teachers to complete the online process before the portal closes.