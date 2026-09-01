President Ruto Travels to Zambia for Hichilema’s Second-Term Inauguration

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 1 – President William Ruto has departed for Zambia to attend the inauguration ceremony of President Hakainde Hichilema.

Ruto is expected to join other African leaders and dignitaries at the ceremony marking Hichilema’s inauguration following his re-election.

The visit underscores Kenya’s relations with Zambia and the wider regional cooperation between the two countries.

Ruto’s trip comes as Kenya continues to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties with countries across the African continent.

The inauguration is expected to bring together several heads of state, government officials and other dignitaries from across Africa and beyond.